The Aldi Chocolate Bar That Just Isn't Worth Buying

If you're a regular Aldi shopper, then you know that this chain has some pretty delectable chocolates to choose from. There's everything from European chocolate truffles to peanut butter cups to simple chocolate bars. While many of these treats will leave you craving more, there's one chocolate bar that's, sadly, entirely skippable — Moser-Roth's 85% dark chocolate.

Daily Meal taste-tested Aldi chocolate bars to find which were the best and worst. Unfortunately for Moser-Roth, this one came out at the bottom of the pile. The main reason why this chocolate is a no-go is that it's quite low in sugar. While that might not sound like such a bad thing, it leads to a bar that's overly bitter. Plus, it has unpleasant earthy flavors that overpower the little sugar the chocolate bar does contain. Although it contains 85% cacao, the chocolate bar tastes like it could be 100%.