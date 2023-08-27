14 Store-Bought Lemonade Brands, Ranked
From classic backyard BBQ vibes to hot, sunny afternoons, lemonade is the liquid sunshine that fuels our summer daydreams. But with so many options out there, how do you know which bottled bliss deserves a spot in your cooler or fridge?
If life gives you lemons, you're in luck, because we've embarked on a zesty adventure to find the ultimate store-bought lemonade contenders. Whether you're a sour sensation seeker or have a sweet spot for tangy sips, we've scoured the supermarket shelves to bring you the juiciest lineup of 14 lemonade brands, all ranked and ready for summertime sippin'.
Will the timeless grandma-approved label steal the show, or will an underdog surprise us with an unexpected burst of lemony goodness? Join us as we break down the tart and the tantalizing, the sours and the sweets. Grab your shades, kick back, and get ready to discover which brand stole our hearts and earned its rightful place on our lemonade hierarchy.
14. Tropicana
Tropicana's Zero Sugar Lively Lemonade managed to snag the last spot on our list, and let's just say, it's not a place of honor. We were promised a zero-sugar experience with no artificial sweeteners, which gave us pause for a summertime sweet treat, but we were hopeful as we took the first sip. The front end hit us like a lemon tidal wave — and not in a refreshing way. It was super tart with no other flavors to help balance it out.
The back end of the flavor profile was even worse. It had that fake sugar flavoring from the stevia that just sat on our tongues and refused to leave. We couldn't help but wonder if this was the lemonade's way of seeking revenge for all those times we preferred its full-sugar counterparts.
This may be a hard no for us, but it's also a valuable lesson learned. Sometimes, when life hands you zero-sugar lemonade with concentrate and stevia, you just have to toss it aside and purchase the real deal. This is not lemonade. This is sadness in a glass.
13. 365 Whole Foods Market
Up next is Whole Foods Market 365 organic lemonade. With organic ingredients and no added colors or artificial flavors, it's like the clean-eating champion of the lemonade world. But does it taste like Grandma's homemade batch? Well, not quite.
This option has that unmistakable "mass-produced" vibe going on, which, let's be honest, doesn't always mean bad news. However, with a whopping 53 grams of sugar, we had a lot more hope than we should have. Despite its sweet, sweet resume, this one had more tartness than you'd expect, leaning acidic on the flavor profile. And because of that, we are definitely leaning away from this option.
A lemonade that's all about that tart life, with a sugar overload that can't be tasted and an acidity level that might give you a slight side-eye, landed this one at No. 13 on the list. Will it be our go-to on a hot summer day? Not so much. Organic ingredients aren't enough to keep us coming back for more.
12. Market Pantry
Neon vibes and unexpected flavoring from Target's Market Pantry classic lemonade put this one at No. 12 on our list. While we weren't super concerned with 30 milligrams of sodium and 25 grams of sugar on the label, we did pause with the addition of high fructose corn syrup and lemon juice from concentrate. This isn't exactly a lineup that screams "natural goodness", but sometimes the most delicious things aren't necessarily good for us.
The next thing we noticed was the dayglow vibes coming from the liquid itself. It's surprisingly neon, but looks can be deceiving, right? And oh, were we in for a surprise. One sip and it's like we stepped into a pixie stick wonderland. It's sugary, it's tart, and boy, does it march to the beat of its own lemonade drum, meaning lemonade isn't the word we'd use to describe this flavor profile. It leans more limeade than anything else. But here's the kicker — the taste isn't overpowering. Within this unique concoction, there is a balance between sweet, citrus, and tart.
So, is this your quintessential lemonade? Not by a long shot. But putting this one over a glass of ice might be a nice, surprising twist on a classic summer staple. Just don't expect lemons with this "lemonade."
11. Nature's Nectar sparkling lemonade
Our next lemonade option was a little unconventional, as we dove into the world of Nature's Nectar sparkling lemonade from Aldi. Is this really lemonade? No, but this one was pretty good and deserved a home on our list. Made in France, this fancy twist on classic lemonade is a bubbly and sweet version with a lemony twist that lets you feel super fancy without the need for a monocle.
And the taste? A delightful burst of refreshing lemon that throws a party for your taste buds with its carbonated base. Consider it your sparkling sidekick for crafting all sorts of fancy mocktails and cocktails on a sun-soaked summer afternoon.
Whether you're poolside, beachside, or just couch-side dreaming of sunnier days, let Aldi's sparkling lemonade be your passport to sparkling refreshment. It might not be traditional lemonade, which is why we ranked it so lower on the list, but it's a bubbly sensation that's ready to sprinkle some magic into your sips. Aldi even offers a pink version, too!
10. Turkey Hill
Turkey Hill's lemonade snagged the No. 10 spot on our list, and let's just say this one was a bit of a wild ride. Our first impression was the color, which was oddly yellow for lemonade. But let's talk ingredients: High fructose corn syrup and words that sound like they're trying out for a spelling bee championship didn't exactly showcase the cleanest lineup, but hey, sometimes you gotta make peace with a little ingredient mystery for a good sip of summer. But was that first sip everything we'd hoped?
Meh. The flavor profile started off with a burst of sweetness, without any balance of tart or lemon. But then, the party dies down, and the flavor just fizzles away into blandness. If a drink is going to pack some less-than-healthy ingredients, it better be amazing. This option isn't bad, but it's nowhere near amazing. When it comes to summer treats, stick to ice cream, Turkey Hill.
9. Signature Select
It's time to unpack Signature Select lemonade, which packs 38 grams of sugar into its 64-fluid-ounce jug. While this drink option ditched the high fructose corn syrup, it added preservatives into the mix. Is it healthy? Is it unhealthy? The world may never know.
The first sip was citrus-forward, almost flirting with the lime territory. Despite the sugar content, it doesn't taste like a lot of sugar is added and instead leans more on the acidic. That lemon-lime taste really hits you on the backend of a sip. However, not so much so that it detracts from the overall experience.
So, is it a love-at-first-sip situation? Not exactly. But it's also not a disaster in a bottle. This lemonade might not have you rushing to Safeway, Star Market, or Shaw's for a second bottle, but hey, it's a tangy adventure that adds a splash of lemony intrigue to your day.
8. Minute Maid
Minute Maid is known for its delicious juice selection, and one of those options happens to be lemonade. While this option is from concentrate, has high fructose corn syrup, and other words we can't pronounce, this 8th-place contender only has 17 grams of sugar. Yep, it's like a sugar whisper compared to some of its more indulgent counterparts.
With that being said, we weren't surprised when we were hit with a tart and acidic tang during our first sip. There was a noticeable lack of sugar flavoring, leaning heavily on the lemon. This one might be a little tough on the stomach, as that tart and bitter acid was the star of the show.
Is Minute Maid's lemonade a taste sensation that'll have you clamoring for more? Not exactly. But it's a tart, lemon-heavy adventure that'll shake things up when your taste buds are looking for a citrusy twist. It might not make the top of your lemonade wishlist, but it's definitely not the bottom of the barrel either. Over ice, it's a tasty treat.
7. Trader Joe's
Next up is Trader Joe's fresh squeezed lemonade. While this option contains, 28 grams of sugar, the ingredient list reads like a love letter to simplicity: water, lemon juice, and sugar. That's it! It's like a throwback to the days when lemonade was a simple pleasure and ingredients were words you could actually pronounce. Kudos, TJs, for keeping it real.
Now, let's talk taste. On the front end, this one leans tart over sweet with a very natural flavor profile that tastes like it's truly homemade. If you're looking for that quintessential lemonade experience, and you don't want to make it yourself, grab a glass and pile it high with ice — it's better that way. The extra water cuts the acidity, leaving you nostalgic for grandma's version.
Did TJ's lemonade have our taste buds dancing the cha-cha? Yes and no. This is a great traditional option with one of the best nutritional profiles on the list. You will absolutely taste that classic lemonade flavor that you're craving. But it's not super sweet. We'll ultimately let you decide, but we're giving this one a thumbs-up.
6. Carlson Orchards
Touting another natural ingredient list and a true farm-crafted creation is Carlon Orchards, which has been working hard to bring its community stellar products since 1936. Regarding taste, this lemonade's got that undeniable homemade charm. This option is sweet, but not too sweet. But to be honest, it was kind of underwhelming for how much sugar is in this one (45 grams — woof). Our biggest critique is the lack of balance when it comes to lemon and sugar. Lemon absolutely steals the show, and it left us wishing there was a little more sweetness to balance out the sip.
Carlon Orchards' lemonade isn't our favorite, but it's like a sweet hug from the past, a taste of history that's wearing its homemade heart on its sleeve. It might not be the grand finale we were expecting, but it's a reminder that sometimes, the simplest sips are the ones that stay with you the longest.
5. Nature's Promise
Buckle up for a sip of the unexpected with Nature's Promise lemonade from Stop & Shop. Ranking a surprising 5th place out of 14, this lemony delight is about to take your taste buds on a twisty ride.
First, let's give a shout-out to the organic nature of this lemonade, and it's lack of GMOs, synthetic ingredients, and chemical pesticides. But the taste is where the magic happens. It's way better than you'd expect from a grocery store option, and it's here to give you a well-balanced dose of sweet and tart. The best part? It's not trying to strip the enamel off of your teeth with acidity. It's like a harmonious sip that knows how to behave. Sugar, and tart, and everything balanced — we have no real notes on this one.
We're not mincing words here — we really liked this one. It's not the absolute best lemonade you've ever tasted, but it's definitely earned its spot in the top 5. Give it a try!
4. Nature's Nectar homestyle lemonade
Ranking No. 4 on this lemony list is Nature's Nectar Homestyle Lemonade. Aldi gets a virtual high-five for its no-nonsense approach to lemonade with no artificial colors or preservatives in this bottle.
But let's cut to the chase — this lemonade was oh-so-yummy. This option had us singing from the first sip. The flavor profile was tart on the front and back ends with a balanced sugar taste in the middle. And it wasn't super acidic like some of the other options. Toss in some ice cubes and take your sips to the next level. This is what lemonade should taste like.
The Homestyle Lemonade from Nature's Nectar definitely earned its spot in the top 5 winner's circle. Cheers to Aldi for bringing us a lemonade that's bursting with natural goodness, sweet and tart in all the right places, and ready to be the life of your sippin' party. We'd definitely buy this one again!
3. Florida's Natural
Breaking into the top three, straight from the sunny groves of Florida, is Florida's Natural Lemonade — a farmer's cooperative since 1933. This option has been cultivated by the hands of generations, and you can practically taste the legacy with each sip. Natural ingredients? You bet. There is no artificial nonsense in sight.
Speaking of that sip, the flavor profile is light with sugar notes on the front end and lemon on the back. The aftertaste is a little harsh, leaning more acidic than anything, but there is a true balance of flavors here. This is another perfect option for a hot day, poured over a tall glass of ice.
Overall, Flordida's Natural actually tastes natural without being too bland or overdone with sugar. This is a solid glass of lemonade that we would reach for on any summer's day. Thank you, citrus farmers, for this stellar bottle of sunshine!
2. Newman's Own
While Newman's Own might be famous for its salad dressings, it turns out the brand isn't a rookie when it comes to lemonade either. Right from the first sip, you could feel the lemonade prowess oozing through. This option offers a well-balanced flavor profile –- sugar on the front end, lemon in the middle, and that classic tartness that grows on the back end. Over ice, this is a chef's kiss.
How did Newman's Own make such a perfect lemonade experience? We're guessing years of practice. It's also free from artificial preservatives, flavors, and colors. Well done, Newman's!
The verdict? No notes. Seriously, we're out of feedback because this lemonade is a winner. Newman's Own, you've cracked the code to lemonade perfection, and we're here to raise our glasses to your tangy triumph. This lemonade owns its 2nd place crown with zest and style, offering customers a truly traditional lemonade treat.
1. Simply Lemonade
Let's give a resounding cheer for the champion of champions, the top dog of lemonades — Simply Lemonade. This all-natural, not-from-concentrate option is a sugary and tangy fiesta ready to hit your taste buds in all the right spots. With a stellar ingredient list, Simply is the quintessential lemonade.
The flavor profile is light and not too sweet, starting with that sugary taste on the front end and tart goodness on the back. It's definitely a lemonade full of sugar –- in the best way possible. This is what lemonade should taste like — every time.
With a flavor symphony that's mastered the art of balance, a sip of Simply is like a sip of nostalgia, a taste of summer afternoons and front porch swings. So, is Simply Lemonade the superhero of lemonades? Absolutely. It's like the undisputed champion, the golden standard that other lemonades aspire to be. It's the light, the sweet, the tart, and everything in between. Cheers to the lemony legacy that is Simply Lemonade!