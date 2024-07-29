The Safety Measure To Take The Next Time You Use A Cheese Grater

Have you ever cut yourself with a cheese grater? Or are you fearful of such an event? Well, we've got you covered — literally. We have just the safety measure to turn you into a confident cook, and it involves protecting that precious skin.

To keep yourself safe, wear a silicone potholder while grating cheese. It has enough flexibility to hold cheese yet is thick enough to protect fingers should they come too close to the blades. When you're ready to shred, place the grater on a sturdy surface. Cover your dominant hand with the silicone potholder and hold the grater's handle with the other. While stabilizing the grater, glide the cheese downward against the blades slowly and carefully. Bring your cheese back to the top and repeat as many times as necessary.

The process sounds simple enough, but we've got even more tricks up our sleeve. Don't have a silicone potholder? We've got alternatives. Is your cheese too soft or hard to grate? We've got shredding hacks. We also have a secret to safely shredding every last inch of that cheese block. After all, nobody wants to be left with a cheese stub (or a finger stub for that matter). So get ready to become a grating pro — and excuse all our cheesy puns along the way.