The Moisture Tip That Makes Grating Hard Cheese Way Easier

One simple way to add moisture back into it is by wrapping your block of cheese in slightly damp cheesecloth and storing it in a resealable sandwich bag in your refrigerator for at least one hour and up to one day. But you'll want to be sure to store it in a compartment that is set to high humidity, such as your crisper drawer. The humidity in the drawer will supply the moisture needed to soften the cheese to a more malleable grating texture. Alternatively, you can wrap your block in a damp paper towel and chill it the same way.

Once it is sufficiently softened, you're free to grate it. But first, it's good to note the differences between semi-firm and firm cheeses before you start shredding because the outcome will not be the same. Use the largest shredding holes for the semi-hard versions, such as cheddar and Monterey jack, and the smallest holes to create fine shreds of cheese that are dissolvable in dressings, such as parmesan. But be sure to spray your grater with nonstick cooking spray beforehand to prevent your shredded cheese from sticking to the grater and to make that laborious cleanup much easier.