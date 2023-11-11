Will Cut-Resistant Gloves Actually Save You In The Kitchen?

Cut-resistant gloves sound like they could be a game-changer in the kitchen, but how well do they actually protect you? It turns out — pretty well! Now, the name can be misleading; they're not actually cut-proof. But if you invest in high-quality cut-resistant gloves, you could turn a potential emergency room nightmare into an unhappy, Band-Aid-treatable nick. Accidental kitchen cuts do happen, but cut-resistant gloves can greatly reduce their severity if you're wearing the appropriate kind.

Of course, it's important to have sufficient knife skills in the kitchen and to always follow any and all food-handling safety protocols to ensure you're keeping yourself and others from being injured. Still, if you're handling extra-unwieldy food items such as large fruits — like melons and squash that have a particularly tough rind — you could benefit from using cut-resistant gloves. Cut-resistant gloves are good for all kinds of food preparation and kitchen maintenance, but it's important to note that not all gloves are created equally. Some gloves are better suited for some jobs than others, and it can be tricky to weigh the pros against the cons when choosing a pair.