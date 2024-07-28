The Store-Bought Cornbread Mix You're Better Off Skipping

Whether it's enjoyed as a side dish or filling snack, there are few foods more delicious and comforting than cornbread. And while one could hardly deny the appeal of a homemade cornbread recipe, boxed mixes offer an easy alternative perfect for hectic weeknight dinners. The key is to choose a boxed brand that combines convenience with optimal taste and texture, and unfortunately, there's one product that falls short in multiple categories.

According to Daily Meal's definitive ranking of boxed cornbread mixes, Bob's Red Mill Cornbread & Muffin Mix leaves a lot to be desired. The brand came in at dead last out of 15 products, with the top selection being Krusteaz Southern Cornbread & Muffin Mix. From the lack of fluffy texture to the subtle, almost indistinguishable sweetness, Bob's Red Mill mix is unlikely to satisfy your craving for perfect cornbread. On the other hand, the Krusteaz bread was described as "tall, fluffy [...] with a moist crumb that cuts well," and was praised for its buttery but "balanced" flavor profile.