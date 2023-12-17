Sour Cream Is The Secret To Incredibly Moist Cornbread

A little sweet and a little savory, traditional cornbread is the perfect comfort food side dish. Its rich sweetness can cut through the heat of chili, complement some tangy barbecue, or pair perfectly with a hearty soup or roast chicken. However, when you've got a comforting menu planned out — and you're ready to dig in — there's nothing more disappointing than finding out your cornbread came out dry and crumbly.

Luckily, there's an easy way to ensure that the final dish is moist and soft every time — and it's all about the dairy you choose. Many cornbread recipes will call for milk, but sour cream is one ingredient that will seriously upgrade your cornbread. In terms of flavor, sour cream adds some natural tartness and offers a bit of complexity to the sweetness of the cornbread. That said, substituting sour cream is about more than just taste; this ingredient creates a chemical reaction that results in an incredibly moist bake.