14 Fruits And Vegetables You Should Smell Before You Buy

The old adage goes that "we eat with our eyes first." What about our noses, though? The scent of food is one of the most important factors in our enjoyment of it, and crucially in our ability to tell whether it's fresh or not when we're buying it. This is arguably even more important with fruits and vegetables. The aromas of our fresh produce are clear indicators of where they're at in their ripening cycle. With fruit, for example, its scent is produced by volatile compounds in the plant, with substances like lactones and esters respectively giving fruits peachy or fruity aromas. The more compounds there are, the more intense your fruit's flavor is going to be.

As such, getting our noses close to our fresh produce before we buy it is one of the quickest and most reliable ways to tell that we're getting something good. What might surprise you, too, is that way more fruits and vegetables than you think can indicate how fresh they are by their scent. Unlikely produce like corn on the cob, endives, and uncut watermelons can tell us by their smell (or a lack of it) whether they're good to go, or whether they're past their prime and should be left on the shelf. ‌