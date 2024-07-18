Yes, There Is A Correct Way To Store Peaches

There are plenty of times when preserved peaches are perfectly fine. For example, canned peaches are perfect for making a delicious crisp, and those same canned peaches are also a great way to upgrade your BLTs. They'll do in different circumstances, sure, but when peaches are in season and hit your local produce aisle or farmers' market, there's nothing that can compare. You're going to want to pick up a sack full of these delicious fruits, but what happens when you get them home?

You've probably heard the oft-repeated wisdom that they should be kept in the fridge once they're ripe, and the theory is that the cold temperature will help keep them from spoiling and ripening past their prime. But that's actually not the case, and experts say that the fridge should be a last resort.

Those in-the-know suggest that keeping peaches on the counter is the way to get the most out of these succulent, sweet fruits, and say that you definitely shouldn't put them in the fridge at all — or, at least not for more than a day or two. With that in mind, let's take a closer look at just how to get the most out of your fresh peaches by storing them properly.