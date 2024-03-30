Why It's Crucial To Smell Your Onions Before You Buy Them

Your sense of smell is often your greatest ally when it comes to telling whether food has gone bad. Sure, there are times when a bad or strange scent doesn't indicate the food is off, such as with particularly smelly cheeses or with durian fruit, and sour smells can sometimes simply be a result of vacuum-sealing meat. But for the most part, if you grab milk that smells like sewage or eggs that smell like sulfur, it means you should stay away. But those are obviously bad smells — and they're not the only ones to watch out for at the grocery store.

If you've ever had an onion go bad, you know the horrors it can unleash, creating scents heretofore unsmelled by mortal man. And when shopping for onions, you might be thinking you just have to sniff out for a rotten smell, but that isn't the case. Instead, your worry is if grocery store onions smell ... well, like onions. It may seem paradoxical, but the presence of that smell means they're already on their way to going bad.