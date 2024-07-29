The Myth About McDonald's Buns You Shouldn't Believe

As one of the top restaurant chains in the world, McDonald's certainly commands the attention of fast-food fans. Along with this attention comes quite a bit of rumor milling, which in many cases involves the alarming longevity of food from the restaurant. The claim that McDonald's burgers never rot is pretty legendary, and now some consumers are claiming that the chain's buns are equally immune to the ravages of time.

Mike Haracz, who was once employed as a corporate chef at the fast food chain, is here to dispel these rumors via TikTok. As Haracz explains, McDonald's buns will eventually go bad like all other bread products, but that dehydrated food can sometimes appear falsely preserved and lack obvious mold growth. Mold requires food, moisture, and warmth to thrive, and environments lacking moisture and humidity may delay its growth. That explains why some people have had the experience of a McDonald's hamburger lasting years without ever falling victim to mold growth.