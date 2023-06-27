If You Accidentally Eat Mold, This Will Happen

If you are about to take a bite of your sandwich and notice a spot of mold on the bread, it makes sense just to cut off that portion and continue eating, right? Well, unfortunately, cutting off visible mold from food is not a foolproof method for making it safe to eat. While it may seem like a reasonable approach to salvage the remaining portion of the food, it is important to understand that mold can have invisible roots that penetrate deeper into the food, extending beyond what is visible on the surface. Mold does this to feed itself, so it can continue to grow. These roots can contain mycotoxins that can harm you if you eat them, even if the mold itself is removed.

If you only cut off the mold you can see with your naked eye, you might not actually be getting all of it. This means you might still get sick from ingesting the food. In addition, mold also usually produces spores, even if it is only a tiny amount. These spores can land on other areas of the food, contaminating it. You won't be able to tell just by looking at it. So it's best to just throw away the entire thing if you notice any mold on your food.