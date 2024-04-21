Do McDonald's Fries Contain Acrylamide? (And Why You Should Care)

It should be noted that the presence of acrylamide in food is an ongoing topic of research among numerous governmental agencies and organizations. Studies have also found a link between substantial doses of acrylamide and cancer in testing involving animals, and the chemical is characterized as a likely human carcinogen in the National Toxicology Program's Report on Carcinogens.

When it comes to the levels of it that are found in food, there's no association between the chemical and increased cancer risk among humans. Despite this lack of evidence, the FDA encourages manufacturers, producers, and purveyors of food to take active measures to reduce the concentration of acrylamide. The FDA is also continuing its study of it in food to determine whether these smaller concentrations may still result in health concerns.

While it's worth reflecting on these facts, consider that McDonald's fries are no more hazardous to your health than versions from other restaurants or even those prepared at home. Much like the myth that states McDonald's burgers don't rot because of chemicals (the real reason has to do with moisture levels), claims about the chain's fries being overtly hazardous to your health should be taken with a grain of salt.