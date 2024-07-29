The Creamy Addition For An Ultra Luxurious Grilled Cheese

Some dishes are so nostalgic and cherished, they can spark some serious food fights if they are prepared differently than expected, and a classic grilled cheese sandwich tops the chart. This simple handheld meal starts with two slices of bread, cheese of choice, and is toasted to perfection in a skillet, but the fat you use to achieve that golden exterior can cause some controversy. Most people are spreading either butter or mayo on the outside of the bread before frying. Each has merits, but which one should reign supreme?

We caught up with Max Halley, owner of Max's Sandwich Shop and author of "Max's Sandwich Book," and asked him to weigh in on the debate — and his answer will leave team mayo cheering. Halley explained, "I am 100% 'team mayo' on the outside of your sandwich." Note he said "outside," since this is where it gets interesting. The sandwich aficionado went on to say, "Put butter on the inside by all means, and feel free to fry [it] in some butter, but mayo is made of oil and egg, [which] makes [for] a more satisfying, smoother crust. [It also] browns better and is less greasy than butter."