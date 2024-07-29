The Creamy Addition For An Ultra Luxurious Grilled Cheese
Some dishes are so nostalgic and cherished, they can spark some serious food fights if they are prepared differently than expected, and a classic grilled cheese sandwich tops the chart. This simple handheld meal starts with two slices of bread, cheese of choice, and is toasted to perfection in a skillet, but the fat you use to achieve that golden exterior can cause some controversy. Most people are spreading either butter or mayo on the outside of the bread before frying. Each has merits, but which one should reign supreme?
We caught up with Max Halley, owner of Max's Sandwich Shop and author of "Max's Sandwich Book," and asked him to weigh in on the debate — and his answer will leave team mayo cheering. Halley explained, "I am 100% 'team mayo' on the outside of your sandwich." Note he said "outside," since this is where it gets interesting. The sandwich aficionado went on to say, "Put butter on the inside by all means, and feel free to fry [it] in some butter, but mayo is made of oil and egg, [which] makes [for] a more satisfying, smoother crust. [It also] browns better and is less greasy than butter."
Why mayo works
Max Halley definitely isn't alone in his mayo declaration. While butter is delish, mayo has long been the secret of many a fast food chain, including Five Guys which uses a thin layer of mayo to grill its grilled cheese. But before mayo haters recoil and begin dry-heaving, there is some culinary science behind why it tends to work better than butter. First, mayo has a higher smoking point. This means you aren't burning milk solids so your bread isn't going to turn into a charred mess 30 seconds after hitting the griddle.
Secondly, if you've ever made homemade mayonnaise you know it is simply emulsified oil and egg, but it is this composition that helps to brown your bread chemically. This process is known as the Maillard Reaction which is when sugars react with amino acids to create that golden brown color and the flavor that comes with it. You also get the side benefit of the tangy taste that mayo imparts. But that doesn't mean butter doesn't have a place in this grilled cheese equation. That thin coat of mayo almost serves as a protective barrier between the bread and the melted butter in the pan. As it fries, the two fats work together and allow your grilled cheese to develop that crisp golden crust that is synonymous with this favorite.
Other tips for grilled cheese perfection
What about that comment about adding butter to the inside of your grilled cheese? While this practice might not be as common, it can actually make your sandwich more flavorful. Salted butter will melt with the cheese and will amplify the sweet and savory notes that both of these dairy products possess. If you try it, remember, you only need a thin layer or your sandwich will be dripping butter.
In addition to using mayo for your luxurious grilled cheese, there are other ways to make your sandwich even more delicious. When asked if he had any other tips to make a perfect grilled cheese, Halley offered, "Put kimchi in there? Oh and hang on, some bechamel in there is one of the tastiest things known to humankind."
Kimchi will definitely add a crunchy texture to your velvety, melted cheese, but its spicy nature takes this addition to the next level. Consider choosing a milder-tasting cheese for this combo to get the full flavor effect of the kimchi. Adding bechamel may have you thinking of Ina Garten's ultimate croque monsieur which is basically a grilled ham and cheese drizzled with this sauce. Made using butter, milk, and flour, bechamel will add a smooth, subtly sweet flavor to a grilled cheese.