The Tip You Need To Remember When 'Grilling' Corn On A Gas Stove

When it comes to summer grilling, most people venture outside to make use of their seasonal grills. But there's actually an easier method for grilling, particularly for corn, that you don't need to go outside for...plus, you can do it rain or shine. If your home is equipped with a gas stove all you need to do is turn up the dial and you have the perfect surface for roasting that sweet golden corn.

However, in order to ensure the best success, it's important to first dehusk your corn. While it might seem like the perfect pouch to keep your corn from burning, it actually inhibits your corn from getting that smoky char that makes it taste so good. You're going to want your corn to be in direct contact with that flame, and as a result, you must make sure that there are no dangling corn silks that could catch on fire, which is easy using a corn shucking hack.