The Tip You Need To Remember When 'Grilling' Corn On A Gas Stove
When it comes to summer grilling, most people venture outside to make use of their seasonal grills. But there's actually an easier method for grilling, particularly for corn, that you don't need to go outside for...plus, you can do it rain or shine. If your home is equipped with a gas stove all you need to do is turn up the dial and you have the perfect surface for roasting that sweet golden corn.
However, in order to ensure the best success, it's important to first dehusk your corn. While it might seem like the perfect pouch to keep your corn from burning, it actually inhibits your corn from getting that smoky char that makes it taste so good. You're going to want your corn to be in direct contact with that flame, and as a result, you must make sure that there are no dangling corn silks that could catch on fire, which is easy using a corn shucking hack.
Avoid any extras to prevent burning
The reason why it's so important to remove the husks before grilling corn on the stove is because both the husk and those pesky corn silks have a penchant for burning. So remove those extras and you'll be good to go. Set your stove to a medium-low setting, ensuring the flames are high enough to reach the corn without going so high as to burn it. All you'll need is a pair of tongs to gently lay your ear of corn directly on your stove grate, rotating occasionally once you notice the kernels visibly charring. All in all, it should only take about five minutes for your ear of corn to be done. Who needs a grill?!
This is a great option for city dwellers who don't have outdoor space or people who don't have access to an outdoor grill. But keep in mind that this trick should only be used if you have a gas stove. Both electric and induction stoves won't pass muster when it comes to this technique, so if that's all you're equipped with you might want to stick to other corn cooking methods instead.
Other ways to cook corn indoors
If you are more of a corn purist and aren't looking for the added smoky flavor that grilling imparts, you can opt to boil your corn instead. Not only does this method ensure you won't end up with any burnt bits, but it also allows you to add salt and butter right into your corn-filled pot, effectively flavoring your corn all in one go. Plus, it only takes about three to five minutes to cook.
If you're only after one ear of corn on the cob, you might want to turn to your microwave. It might sound unconventional, but it definitely does the trick. All you need to do is wrap a damp paper towel around your corn prior to cooking, and it should also be ready in three to five minutes, depending on your microwave. The thing that all of these indoor cooking methods all have in common? Getting rid of the husk!