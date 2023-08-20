The Corn Shucking Hack That Makes Removing The Silk A Breeze

There's nothing like truly fresh corn picked right off the stalk in the late summer. Alternatively sweet and crunchy, it's perfect simply boiled or steamed and served with a bit of high-quality butter and maybe a pinch of salt. It's also sublime in all kinds of summery corn dishes like warm grilled corn and edamame succotash, baked up in a corn souffle, or scraped off the cob into Mexican street corn salad.

It's important to get your corn as fresh as possible because it will lose its natural sugar in just 12 hours if it's not properly stored, according to Iowa State. If you can buy your cobs at a local farm stand or farmers market, you'll have a much better chance of getting peak sweetness. The trouble is, you'll have to shuck your ears when you buy them from the farmer. Pulling the green leaves off isn't so hard, but it can be a pain to get all the corn silk strands off of the cob if you're picking them away one by one. The good news is that there's an easier way. All you need to remove all the cornsilk from an ear of corn is a stiff-bristle vegetable brush or even a clean toothbrush. With just a few strokes, you can sweep all the cornsilk away without damaging any precious kernels.