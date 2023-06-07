The Genius Hack For Buttering A Bunch Of Corn In No Time At All

Corn on the cob is one of those seasonal foods often considered mandatory at summer barbecues and family cookouts. With fresh corn reaching its peak freshness between May and September, those tender sweet kernels are an ideal accompaniment to that perfect cheeseburger or grilled kabobs. Yet, if you're serving up a dinner for your friends and family, finding the easiest way to butter a load of cobs all at once isn't exactly the easiest task.

Buttering each individual ear of corn can be a messy ordeal. You tend to get butter everywhere, and for all your effort, your corn doesn't even turn out evenly coated. Luckily, there's an easy hack that allows you to butter your corn easily, mess-free, and in big batches.

Of all the various ways to cook ears of corn, boiling is one of the most common methods available. And if this is your chosen method of cooking, you're already one step closer to seamlessly buttered corn. Once you've boiled your corn, think twice before dumping out your corn's cooking water. Instead, add that butter directly into your leftover hot water and let those cold pats of butter melt. Yes, you can add butter directly to your cooking water to get perfectly buttered corn each and every time. Here's how to do it.