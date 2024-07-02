Grill Corn On The Cob Right On The Grates For A Smoky, Charred Result

Corn on the cob just tastes better in the summer. It's juicy and sweet, and when it gets that perfect smoky char on the grill, the flavor is beyond compare. Wrap it in foil, leave it in the husk — there are so many ways to enjoy it. But to achieve the perfect char on a grilled cob of corn, along with a smoky taste, you should place it directly on the grates of your charcoal grill.

Grilled corn is easy to make, but it requires a lot of attention to ensure it doesn't burn. To get things started, fire up your grill somewhere between 375 and 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Shuck the corn and remove the silk. You can remove the husks completely or try this genius hack that makes grilling corn easier: Strip the husks so they remain intact at the shank and tie them back so they can function as a handle. Once your ears of corn have been washed and dried, rub them with a little olive oil.