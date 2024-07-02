Grill Corn On The Cob Right On The Grates For A Smoky, Charred Result
Corn on the cob just tastes better in the summer. It's juicy and sweet, and when it gets that perfect smoky char on the grill, the flavor is beyond compare. Wrap it in foil, leave it in the husk — there are so many ways to enjoy it. But to achieve the perfect char on a grilled cob of corn, along with a smoky taste, you should place it directly on the grates of your charcoal grill.
Grilled corn is easy to make, but it requires a lot of attention to ensure it doesn't burn. To get things started, fire up your grill somewhere between 375 and 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Shuck the corn and remove the silk. You can remove the husks completely or try this genius hack that makes grilling corn easier: Strip the husks so they remain intact at the shank and tie them back so they can function as a handle. Once your ears of corn have been washed and dried, rub them with a little olive oil.
Pay close attention when grilling corn
It is important to turn corn frequently when grilling directly on the grates so that it gets an even char. If you leave it on one side for too long, you risk burning it, so rotate your cobs every two to three minutes or once its kernels become dotted with char. It should take 15 minutes in total to grill your corn all around using this method.
If there's one drawback with this cooking strategy it's that your corn becoming a little dryer. If you overcook the corn, it will lose all of its juices and become dry, which completely defeats the purpose of using this technique. That is why paying close attention is so important. You will know your corn is done when it turns bright yellow, and you have subtle char marks. Additionally, it's a bad idea to brine your corn. This process, which uses a salt water solution, can also contribute to dried-out corn as salt draws out moisture from vegetables. Grilling it straight on the grate requires simplicity.
What to top grilled corn with
Before you go in for that first bite, let the corn cool for about two minutes, otherwise you might burn your mouth. You can use that extra time to brush it with a little butter mixed with lime juice. Or break out some sweet, savory, and spicy ingredients to really make that char pop. A little brown sugar added to your melted butter will enhance the caramelized sweetness, while a sprinkle of chopped cilantro or a pinch of cayenne pepper can add a little heat.
If you are feeling a little cheesy, after you brush on your butter, roll it in some cotija or toss your corn on the cob in some balsamic and parmesan cheese for a bit of a sweet tang. You might also want to consider making some cheesy taco-spiced butter if you are having a taco Tuesday dinner. The possibilities are endless. You can store leftover grilled corn in the fridge for about four days. When you are ready to reheat it, crank up your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and let it cook for about four minutes before flipping it for a few minutes longer.