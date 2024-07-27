Claret: The British Wine Term You Should Be Familiar With

If you want to improve your wine-selecting skills the next time you visit the United Kingdom, then you may want to start with the British wine term "claret." What is claret wine? Per the U.K. government, it is simply a "traditional term for wine" but is mostly a catchall when talking about a full-bodied, red Bordeaux. The term derives from the French word "clairet," which is a darker pink wine that is well past rosé but not deep enough in color to be called red, and hails from the French region of Bordeaux.

While this alcohol is French in origin, claret became an English commodity after King Henry II put a ring on Eleanor of Aquitaine's finger in 1152. Having been under Aquitaine rule for more than 100 years, Bordeaux was a dowry courtesy of the pair's marriage, and became part of the English Empire when Henry II succeeded the throne in 1154. However, it didn't last forever and fell back to the French 300 years later. Nevertheless, the English loved their claret, and trade between the two countries persisted, with this fine wine becoming a vital import. But don't expect to find the word "claret" scrolled or etched on a bottle. Today, the term is considered industry slang and a basic of Bordeaux you should know before uncorking a bottle.