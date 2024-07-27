Claret: The British Wine Term You Should Be Familiar With
If you want to improve your wine-selecting skills the next time you visit the United Kingdom, then you may want to start with the British wine term "claret." What is claret wine? Per the U.K. government, it is simply a "traditional term for wine" but is mostly a catchall when talking about a full-bodied, red Bordeaux. The term derives from the French word "clairet," which is a darker pink wine that is well past rosé but not deep enough in color to be called red, and hails from the French region of Bordeaux.
While this alcohol is French in origin, claret became an English commodity after King Henry II put a ring on Eleanor of Aquitaine's finger in 1152. Having been under Aquitaine rule for more than 100 years, Bordeaux was a dowry courtesy of the pair's marriage, and became part of the English Empire when Henry II succeeded the throne in 1154. However, it didn't last forever and fell back to the French 300 years later. Nevertheless, the English loved their claret, and trade between the two countries persisted, with this fine wine becoming a vital import. But don't expect to find the word "claret" scrolled or etched on a bottle. Today, the term is considered industry slang and a basic of Bordeaux you should know before uncorking a bottle.
What does claret taste like?
What does a claret taste like? Per Decanter, wine aficionado Steven Spurrier explained in a 2007 article that a good claret should be elegant with a "fragrance of bouquet" and "lift." That said, red Bordeaux wines can run the gamut when it comes to taste. One bottle could boast hints of dark fruit and notes of oak for balance to create a mellow swig, while other bottles of this burgundy vino will have delicate hints of cherry blossom and lilac that complement strong and bold tannins. The only way to truly know is to pop open a bottle and savor a sip.
When you drink or serve this red wine, it should be between 61 and 64 degrees Fahrenheit, and only after you've opened a bottle and decanted it for anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes so it can breathe. And if it happens to be a warm day, remember, this type of Bordeaux wine won't do so well when it is served on ice, so save the ice cubes for your light-bodied wines.
What to serve claret with
Because claret is a wine that packs a robust flavor, it requires a substantive meal to pair with it. It should not be overbearing and clash with the wine, but it does need to hold its own. For this reason, Greek-style lamb chops are a good choice, as well as a garlic butter steak and potato skillet, which brings together tater tots, skirt steak, and cheddar cheese. Speaking of cheese, pairing claret with the right one can be tricky, but a musty Stilton, a velvety and mature Camembert, and even some brie will work in unison with most red Bordeaux wines.
That said, a claret can also be paired with fish. Pour a glass to have alongside a tuna fish sandwich made from canned tuna that has been packed in oil and some salty chips if you are having a low-key dinner while binging the next season of whatever streaming show you love. Or keep it sophisticated, and the next time you visit the U.K., order a bottle of this red along with roasted salmon.