Garlic Butter Steak And Potato Skillet Recipe

Steak and potatoes form a quintessential meal that checks the meat and starch boxes. Whether you're a fan of mashed or roasted spuds, it's easy to whip up a savory feast with a few staples. Daily Meal recipe developer Deniz Vergara takes this classic combination in another direction that might just become a new household favorite. Her garlic butter steak and potato skillet recipe features chopped garlicky steak, tater tots, and cheese baked in a skillet. The result is deliciously decadent, with crispy tots coated in gooey cheese to accompany each piece of succulent beef.

"I like how this recipe takes the familiar concept of steak and potatoes but switches up the type of potato," Vergara says. "It's it a fun meal that works for breakfast, lunch, or dinner!" Indeed, if you're a steak and eggs for breakfast kind of person, this tasty variation will delight your senses. As a bonus, it's ready in half an hour, so there's no need to toil away in the kitchen to satisfy your appetite.