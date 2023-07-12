Why You Should Really Consider Buying Meat From Your Local Butcher

You've heard the mantra "eat local." Whether it's supporting local restaurants or small food businesses, shopping close to home can be beneficial for a number of reasons, from environmental to financial. That especially applies to vendors such as butchers, where care and quality are highly important to the product. Low-cost supermarket meat from large industrial farms may be convenient and cheap, but there are plenty of drawbacks as well.

It's not impossible to get high quality, ethical, and even local meat at your closest large grocery chain. The best grocery store meat departments can offer good selections, especially specialty stores such as Wegmans and Whole Foods. But shopping for meat at a local butcher gives you far more control over quality and a deeper insight into how the animals were raised, the butchering process, and more. It might be a bit more expensive to shop locally, but if you can afford it, the benefits far outweigh the costs.