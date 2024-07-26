Why Olive Garden's Lunch Specials Are Definitely Worth Catching

When you have a craving for Italian American comfort food, Olive Garden is the go-to destination. Along with classic pasta dishes, this chain also has a reputation for serving massive portions of its menu items, from chicken parmigiana to spaghetti with meat sauce. Portion sizes are so substantial at Olive Garden that many diners end up taking home quite a few to-go boxes. And while leftovers are appreciated, diners have the option of ordering smaller portions at a lower cost. Olive Garden's Lunch-Sized Favorites menu features the dishes you know and love from the resturant for a fraction of the price.

However, these items are re-sized for lunchtime, which means smaller servings at a reduced price. On this menu, the lasagna classico is listed as $11.49, while the same dish costs $18.29 on the dinner menu. Keep in mind that midday meal portions are still pretty hefty, even if they're smaller than what Olive Garden serves up at supper time. The one drawback is that Olive Garden stops serving lunch specials after a certain time each day, meaning that diners must visit the restaurant on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to take advantage of the savings.