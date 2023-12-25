When Does Olive Garden Stop Serving Lunch Specials?

Over the years, Olive Garden's menu has gone through quite a few changes. Back in 2014, the restaurant chain decided to launch the "Lunch Experience" — midday menu items for quick lunches, offered weekdays until 4:00 p.m. Today, that menu still includes quite a few of Olive Garden's standard dishes. However, the timing has changed slightly.

If you want to grab a bite from Olive Garden's lunch specials menu, you'll need to stop in on certain days, and at certain times. The discounted meals are still only served Monday through Friday, which means that if you stop into the restaurant for lunch on a weekend, you'll be met with a full-price meal.

Fortunately for those who prefer a later lunch, the lunch special prices are honored until about mid-afternoon. The pricing begins when the restaurant opens. This time can vary by location but is generally around 11:00 a.m. You'll then have until 3:00 p.m. to stop in and grab a lunch special before the special pricing ends.