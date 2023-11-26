No, Olive Garden's Menu Does Not Include A 'Super Salad'

Rumors abound about Olive Garden, the beloved casual dining chain known for its folksy, Italian-inspired menu. One oft-repeated rumor that appears to be true is that many customers mistakenly believe the restaurant offers some kind of "super salad" among its many menu items. According to a TikTok video from the chain that parodies the situation, the confusion stems from customers misunderstanding servers when they ask diners if they would prefer "soup or salad." Instead, many people hear "super salad," which naturally conjures up images of an impressive collection of fresh vegetables drizzled in the finest dressing known to humanity (according to some, anyway).

The confusion is so widespread that Olive Garden has commented on it via its X (formerly Twitter) account. In the post, Olive Garden references the "soup or salad" conundrum and asks what its super salad power would be if it had one. According to the answers, "immortality (unlimited)" is the top response, with "force field (of cheese)" coming in second. In addition to lacking a verifiable superpower, however, the chain is also without an actual super salad.