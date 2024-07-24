If You're Not Making Hash Browns In Your Air Fryer, You're Missing Out

Air fryers are extremely user-friendly, which is why they're such a beloved kitchen appliance. However, employing best practices when using these devices is crucial for getting the most out of your hash browns. The hot air produced by the air fryer must be able to circulate freely around the food inside the basket, in this case tasty spuds. Accordingly, be mindful of not overcrowding the basket when adding your potatoes. Overcrowding impedes air flow, which may result in soggy textures. If there isn't enough room, cook the frozen hash browns in batches.

It's also a good idea to preheat the device to achieve the perfect texture. Most devices will take from two to five minutes to reach the appropriate temperature depending on the size. Flipping or moving the food within the basket is equally important, as it facilitates even doneness, ensuring all sides of the hash brown get exposed to the hot air. Not flipping your hash browns is a common, yet overlooked air fryer mistake. It can lead to unenjoyable textures, so you probably want to flip (or toss, if you're making shredded hash browns) the potatoes every five minutes or so until they're sufficiently crispy.