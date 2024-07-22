Can Vodka Really Give You Creamier Homemade Ice Cream?

One of the best desserts to enjoy in the midst of summer is creamy homemade vanilla ice cream. Even though most ice cream recipes are easy to follow and require only a handful of ingredients, depending on your chosen ratio of fat to sugar, there is potential to inadvertently alter the resulting texture of this frozen treat by mistake. Whether you typically enjoy a bowl straight from your countertop machine or five days later, everyone desires ice cream with a perfectly scoopable texture. Instead of spending time stressing over whether or not you added too much sugar or heavy cream to your chosen recipe, some dessert lovers assuage this predicament by including a small pour of vodka to their ice cream base. Yet, does vodka really make homemade ice cream extra creamy and soft?

Surprisingly, due to its low freezing point, vodka can help make your next batch of ice cream easier to scoop. Vodka has a freezing point of -16 degrees Fahrenheit, while most standard freezers are set at 0 degrees Fahrenheit. Since vodka doesn't completely harden in the freezer, including a bit of this neutral spirit in your next batch of homemade ice cream will keep this confection from hardening over time. Vodka may also reduce the formation of ice crystals. While adding vodka may help give your next batch of ice cream an ultra-creamy consistency, there are some tips worth following when hard alcohol becomes a steadfast ingredient in your trusted at-home recipes.