Can Vodka Really Give You Creamier Homemade Ice Cream?
One of the best desserts to enjoy in the midst of summer is creamy homemade vanilla ice cream. Even though most ice cream recipes are easy to follow and require only a handful of ingredients, depending on your chosen ratio of fat to sugar, there is potential to inadvertently alter the resulting texture of this frozen treat by mistake. Whether you typically enjoy a bowl straight from your countertop machine or five days later, everyone desires ice cream with a perfectly scoopable texture. Instead of spending time stressing over whether or not you added too much sugar or heavy cream to your chosen recipe, some dessert lovers assuage this predicament by including a small pour of vodka to their ice cream base. Yet, does vodka really make homemade ice cream extra creamy and soft?
Surprisingly, due to its low freezing point, vodka can help make your next batch of ice cream easier to scoop. Vodka has a freezing point of -16 degrees Fahrenheit, while most standard freezers are set at 0 degrees Fahrenheit. Since vodka doesn't completely harden in the freezer, including a bit of this neutral spirit in your next batch of homemade ice cream will keep this confection from hardening over time. Vodka may also reduce the formation of ice crystals. While adding vodka may help give your next batch of ice cream an ultra-creamy consistency, there are some tips worth following when hard alcohol becomes a steadfast ingredient in your trusted at-home recipes.
Use vodka to enhance the consistency of homemade ice cream
Among the array of tasty tips for making homemade ice cream, when you want an extra creamy dessert, vodka may be the ingredient you need. Not only does vodka prevent ice cream from becoming overly hard; this spirit also assures your ice cream will have a more uniform texture. Vodka is also quite versatile, and can be worked into both no-churn recipes and those that require an ice cream machine. Since vodka is almost completely flavorless and lacks a strong odor, you can easily incorporate a small amount without affecting the resulting taste of your frozen dessert. However, knowing how much vodka to add is crucial.
For any standard recipe, a splash of vodka or up to two tablespoons should do the trick without altering the flavor of this frozen confection. Do not exceed three tablespoons of 40 proof alcohol for every one quart of ice cream. If you add too much vodka, you can potentially compromise the consistency of your ice cream by making it too soft. Too much vodka may leave you with a runny mess that never holds its shape, even when stored properly in your freezer. Simply add vodka to your ice cream base prior to mixing, and you'll be left with a delicious frozen treat that's easy to scoop. Interestingly enough, vodka isn't the only alcohol you can use to enhance your next batch of ice cream.
Upgrade any ice cream flavor with a range of different spirits
Beyond making an extra creamy confection, the right alcohol can actually enhance the flavor of your frozen dessert and serve as a complimentary addition. For example, chocolate ice cream may benefit from the rich caramel essence of bourbon or Bailey's Irish Cream. For a more distinct flavor contrast, add Grand Marnier for a hint of orange, or a single-distilled brandy like Armagnac. Depending on the age of the bottle, Armagnac has a flavor profile ranging from mild stone fruits to cinnamon and caramel.
To complement fruitier desserts like strawberry ice cream, you have more than one workable option. To give your ice cream a more complex fruit flavor, try a specialty liqueur like Kirsch. This colorless brandy is made through the distillation of sour cherries. You can also use gin for a burst of citrus and herbs. For sorbet, try champagne or white wine. To avoid creating a watered-down dessert, consider reducing wine over the stove for increased concentration.
For worthwhile results every time, when using booze to produce creamier ice cream, first familiarize yourself with the alcohol content of your chosen spirit. To ensure you don't add too much of a good thing, try not to exceed more than a decent splash of hard alcohol. To keep things simple, use vodka when you want to retain the flavor of homemade ice cream while simultaneously producing extra creamy results.