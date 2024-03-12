The Mistake You're Making When Cooking French Fries In The Oven

Baking french fries in the oven can create deliciously crispy, crunchy fries for a tasty snack or side dish that complements a variety of meals. When you're oven-baking a big batch of french fries for your family, friends, or party guests, you'll want to make enough for everyone to enjoy. It may seem quicker and more convenient to bake a whole lot of fries in one go so everyone can dig in sooner. However, if you try to cook a large batch of fries in a single bake, your friends might be displeased with the snack. Oven-baking too many at once could result in unevenly baked french fries.

Making any of several crucial mistakes can cause french fries to not cook evenly in the oven, resulting in an inconsistent texture and doneness throughout your batch of fries. Two of these easily avoidable mistakes pertain to the size of the individual french fries, and the amount of french fries that you try to bake all at once. To ensure all of your french fries are perfectly cooked and crisped, make sure they're similar in size and structure when you arrange them on a sheet pan, so your oven can evenly bake your french fries.