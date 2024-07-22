Mustard On Watermelon Is The Wacky Combo You Never Thought To Try

Watermelon is a versatile fruit that's often thought of as a sweet treat, especially in the warmer months. However, it also goes well with lots of savory preparations, such as in gazpacho or as a plant-based alternative to grilled steaks. A trend making the rounds on social media even purports that watermelon pairs beautifully with yellow mustard, a claim that admittedly has left some people scratching their heads.

As it turns out, the unlikely pairing originated with a TikToker who claimed to have discovered the odd combination while bored at lunch in middle school. This origin story doesn't inspire a whole lot of confidence, as children are prone to experimenting with odd snack combos, such as toast with peanut butter and cheese or fish sticks dunked in a milkshake. And while some unexpected food combinations are delicious, watermelon plus yellow mustard might not be everyone's jam.

However, the combination of flavors does make sense when you drill down into the ingredients. Sweetness and tanginess are often considered complementary flavors and one might say that the mild sweetness offered by watermelon can be elevated by introducing tangy mustard into the mix.