The Popeyes Secret Menu Item That Gives Your Meal An Extra Pop Of Flavor

Popeyes was first called "Chicken on the Run," which is ironic considering that people often seem to run to the popular fast food chain to get some of their crispy fried chicken. Popeyes also advertises its various signature sauces that can provide some added flavor to your chicken meals, including BBQ sauce, ranch dressing, chili sauce, and tartar sauce. However, there's one secret menu item that Popeyes sprinkles on its chicken that gives their meat an even bigger burst of flavor — their Cajun Sparkle seasoning.

Popeyes debuted Cajun Sparkle seasoning in the Spring of 2019, and ever since then, customers could request the Cajun Sparkle seasoning packets at a Popeyes counter or drive-thru. Once you have the packets, pepper your Popeyes chicken order with it, and you'll be treated to Popeyes' popular chicken with a savory and spicy kick of flavor. Aside from Popeyes' signature chicken wings, breasts, legs, and thighs, there are other Popeyes meals you can give some extra Cajun Sparkle seasoning too as well.