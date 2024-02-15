Taco Bell's New Cheesy Chicken Crispanada Review: Immediately Yes

Taco Bell is known for its hard shells, but none were perhaps harder than the one that once encased the brand's beloved caramel apple dessert. This deep fried empanada reigned for over a decade but disappeared in 2019, much to the dismay of fans. Four years later, Taco Bells in the Knoxville, Tennessee, area were chosen as the test market for a super cheesy and savory take on the crunchy classic, which had an equally mighty and fun name to back it up – Cheesy Chicken Crispanada.

During Super Bowl weekend in 2024, Taco Bell held its first-ever menu reveal live event called Live Más Live, where a entire year's worth of products were teased. In a hyped-up appeal, Taylor Montgomery, Taco Bell's chief marketing officer of North America, was particularly excited to introduce to the other 49 states the Cheesy Chicken Crispanada. With a gorgeous, air-brushed photo looming large behind him, Montgomery said, "Oh my God, look at that thing."

The audience was in awe. I would know, as I was there, and shortly thereafter I was able to taste the Crispanada myself. Within less than a week, Cheesy Chicken Crispanada has been released for all to crunch on. So, does this thing have bite, or does it truly bite? I decided to take a second taste test to decide once and for all. This chew and review is based on taste, texture, temperature, and all around lovability.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.