Taco Bell's New Cheesy Chicken Crispanada Review: Immediately Yes
Taco Bell is known for its hard shells, but none were perhaps harder than the one that once encased the brand's beloved caramel apple dessert. This deep fried empanada reigned for over a decade but disappeared in 2019, much to the dismay of fans. Four years later, Taco Bells in the Knoxville, Tennessee, area were chosen as the test market for a super cheesy and savory take on the crunchy classic, which had an equally mighty and fun name to back it up – Cheesy Chicken Crispanada.
During Super Bowl weekend in 2024, Taco Bell held its first-ever menu reveal live event called Live Más Live, where a entire year's worth of products were teased. In a hyped-up appeal, Taylor Montgomery, Taco Bell's chief marketing officer of North America, was particularly excited to introduce to the other 49 states the Cheesy Chicken Crispanada. With a gorgeous, air-brushed photo looming large behind him, Montgomery said, "Oh my God, look at that thing."
The audience was in awe. I would know, as I was there, and shortly thereafter I was able to taste the Crispanada myself. Within less than a week, Cheesy Chicken Crispanada has been released for all to crunch on. So, does this thing have bite, or does it truly bite? I decided to take a second taste test to decide once and for all. This chew and review is based on taste, texture, temperature, and all around lovability.
What does Taco Bell's Cheesy Chicken Crispanada taste like?
Taking a look at this weighty hot pocket, the Cheesy Chicken Crispanada's brown shell is shiny, and dotted with endless tiny bubbles that are perma-fried into place, as well as a set of grill marks on its back side. I approached this Crispanada from its end corner. The first crunch is undeniably strong and instantly delicious; it plays more like a fried wonton than a typical empanada. As soon as I bit into the Crispanada, a waft of smoky steam emanated from within.
One thing I've noticed with the three I've tasted is that they are not filled to the brim with meat and cheese, so there's a lot of air and empty space within the pocket. It is totally fine by me, as the shell is so dang good on its own. The cheesy chicken that took up perhaps slightly over a third of this Crispanada contained shredded white meat pieces slathered in a wealth of an orange cheese blend. It was very hot temperature-wise, and had a nice smoky, but not at all spicy taste to it.
The Crispanada comes with a side of spicy ranch. This off-white sauce, speckled with red and black dots, had a beautifully creamy smell to it and a taste to match. It's not an absolute necessity to use it to enjoy the Crispanada, but certainly enhances the flavor profile to top off this unforgettable Taco Bell menu item.
Cheesy Chicken Crispanada nutritional information
The chicken Crispanada consists of chicken thigh and breast meat that has been marinated and slow cooked with Mexican spices, garlic, tomato, and onion, and covered with a melted cheese blend of Monterey Jack, cheddar, and mozzarella cheeses. All of which is housed in a fried pastry dough crust.
Nutritional values for a single Cheesy Chicken Crispanada are as follows: 280 calories, 15 grams of fat, 4.5 grams of saturated fat, 11 grams of protein, 30 milligrams of cholesterol, 520 milligrams of sodium, and 24 grams of total carbohydrates, 2 grams of which are dietary fiber and 3 are sugars.
The spicy ranch sauce is vegan, and is partially made of cultured buttermilk, vinegar, cage-free egg yolk, sour cream, sugar, salt, buttermilk, spice, garlic powder, onion powder, and habanero pepper. A 1.5-ounce single serving cup of the sauce is good for 210 calories, 23 grams of fat, 3.5 grams of saturated fat, 20 milligrams of cholesterol, 190 milligrams of sodium, less then a gram of protein, and 2 grams of total carbohydrates, 1 of which is sugars.
How to buy the Cheesy Chicken Crispanada
Starting on February 15, and for a limited time only, the Cheesy Chicken Crispanada is available at participating Taco Bell locations, including Taco Bell Cantinas nationwide, while supplies last. A single Crispanada retails for $3.49, although the price may vary per location and may be higher with delivery. Taco Bell is also offering the Cheesy Chicken Crispanada Deluxe Box, which also comes with a Chalupa Supreme, Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Chips and Nacho Cheese Sauce, and a medium fountain drink.
The Cheesy Chicken Crispanada can be found on the menu under "New," "Specialties," and "Combos." It can be purchased in-store at the counter or a kiosk, or the drive-thru, where available. Advanced ordering for pick-up and delivery in some areas is also an option through the Taco Bell app or website. Both the site and app allow complete customizations of your order, including swapping out the spicy ranch sauce for another dipping sauce. The Crispanada is available for ordering anytime Taco Bell is open.
The final verdict
Out of all the new items I tried at Taco Bell's festive Live Más Live event in Las Vegas, none tugged at my heart strings — and stomach strings (if that's a thing) — more than the Cheesy Chicken Crispanada did. There was such a glutton of things to taste test at the event that there was barely any room left to breathe. And yet, I somehow found a little room for a second helping of the Crispanada, because I didn't want to ever let its wonderful taste go.
The perfectly crisped shell itself is a worthy snack all its own. That's why I was none too upset when its contents didn't completely fill out its curvy body. The cheesy chicken inside turns out to be an added bonus, and the tangy spicy — but not too spicy — ranch sauce is further icing on the cake.
Luckily, my pining for the Cheesy Chicken Crispanada post-Vegas didn't last long, as it is now having a limited run for the border at Taco Bells. Having another chance encounter with it on the day of release only reaffirmed my love for this crunchtastic thing of beauty. And now I'm ready for more. What else can we shove into a Taco Bell Crispanada shell? Beef is a natural next step, but how about a dessert filling? I can picture it now, decked out with another darling of Live Más Live event that I am also longing for — the Baja Blast Pie!