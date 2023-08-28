What Is A Chalupa And What Does It Taste Like?
Mexican cuisine is unique because while most meals have similar components, their preparations are distinct. As a result, dishes like tacos, sopes, gorditas, and enchiladas might all feature similar ingredients, but appearance and technique separate them. And the same is true for chalupas.
For the uninitiated, a chalupa typically comprises a fried, crunchy corn tortilla base that's topped with everything from salsa to beans and garnished with various other ingredients. These usually include cabbage or lettuce, cilantro, onion, and tomatoes — but cheese, salsa, and meats also are welcome. However, a chalupa can come in two forms. One looks quite similar to the shape of a taco, with the tortilla folded into a boat-like vessel — hence the name (which means boat). The other resembles more of a tostada and stays flat like a plate. Regardless, both versions make for beautiful antojitos (snacks or small plates).
That aside, if you've never had one, you might wonder what they taste like. Well, because of the ingredients often used when making the dish, think of a chalupa tasting similar to nachos or hard shell tacos. After all, it usually has all the same toppings, and as one Instagram user described Taco Bell's rendition: "It's a glorious crispy, yet chewy boat of taco meat!" The big difference is there won't be any melted queso. Still, the meal is flexible, so maybe your version of this iconic Mexican street food does.
How to make chalupas
Use store-bought tortillas if you don't want to make them yourself. But if you're willing to go the extra mile, there are plenty of tips on making tortillas. First, ensure you have the counter space to roll out the dough. However, you can skip this step if you have a tortilla press. Secondly, make things even easier by using masa harina, or corn flour treated with lime, through a process known as nixtamalization.
Granted, some suggest fresh masa, but this can be tricky as you'll have to process it yourself. You can sidestep the issue if a Mexican tortilla bakery is available — they'll sell you a bag of the stuff premade. But, if there isn't one, your best bet is masa harina — especially since it usually comes with instructions, and the product only needs water. Remember to cook the tortillas in a skillet before frying them. And poke holes in your tortillas before frying unless you want them to swell up. This allows the steam that naturally occurs as the tortilla cooks to escape.
Next is the shape. When making that boat-esque form, you'll need something to weigh the tortilla down as it fries into the desired mold. Preferably, it'll be metal, so the oil doesn't ruin it. But this can also be avoided, according to some, with your toaster. Fold your tortilla, toast, and voila! No need to fry. After that, all that's left is deciding which toppings to use — chorizo, pulled pork, shredded beef or chicken, shrimp, and even chapulines (grasshoppers, usually eaten fried).
Things to watch out for with chalupas
Some tend to treat chalupas as a smaller version of pizza by trying to get as many ingredients as possible on the tortilla. This is a recipe for disaster because, as anyone who's handled a tortilla chip knows, they're brittle. So, try to use some restraint when piling on the toppings. Doing so will give you a better experience since nobody likes it when their food falls apart in front of them — or down their chins and onto their shirts.
However, a few out there would rather skip the trouble altogether. And who can blame them? The dish can get messy if eaten with abandon. As a result, some have devised the clever trick of treating chalupas like you would a taco salad. But that's where appearance and style come back into play. It's not precisely a chalupa anymore if you build the dish in this fashion — but to each their own. Nonetheless, however you eat your chalupa, you're in for a treat that's not quite a hard shell taco or nachos but a little bit of both.