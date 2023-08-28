What Is A Chalupa And What Does It Taste Like?

Mexican cuisine is unique because while most meals have similar components, their preparations are distinct. As a result, dishes like tacos, sopes, gorditas, and enchiladas might all feature similar ingredients, but appearance and technique separate them. And the same is true for chalupas.

For the uninitiated, a chalupa typically comprises a fried, crunchy corn tortilla base that's topped with everything from salsa to beans and garnished with various other ingredients. These usually include cabbage or lettuce, cilantro, onion, and tomatoes — but cheese, salsa, and meats also are welcome. However, a chalupa can come in two forms. One looks quite similar to the shape of a taco, with the tortilla folded into a boat-like vessel — hence the name (which means boat). The other resembles more of a tostada and stays flat like a plate. Regardless, both versions make for beautiful antojitos (snacks or small plates).

That aside, if you've never had one, you might wonder what they taste like. Well, because of the ingredients often used when making the dish, think of a chalupa tasting similar to nachos or hard shell tacos. After all, it usually has all the same toppings, and as one Instagram user described Taco Bell's rendition: "It's a glorious crispy, yet chewy boat of taco meat!" The big difference is there won't be any melted queso. Still, the meal is flexible, so maybe your version of this iconic Mexican street food does.