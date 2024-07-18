Taco Bell Is Releasing A Street Food-Inspired Chalupa (For A Limited Time)

We've ranked Taco Bell items from best to worst in the past, and with the chalupa being such an iconic Taco Bell menu item, the new Cheesy Street Chalupa definitely brings things to the next level. The Cheesy Street Chalupa includes a choice of slow-roasted Cantina chicken or grilled, marinated steak, wrapped up in a crispy golden-brown chalupa shell stuffed with pepper jack cheese and mozzarella. But the main event taking this chalupa to street level are the fresh cilantro and diced onion toppings, finished off with Taco Bell's spicy and creamy Jalapeño Ranch sauce.

Putting their money where their menu is, Taco Bell doesn't just honor street food vendors with the Cheesy Street Chalupa. Over the past two years, they've been giving back to the food vendor community across Southern California — the home of the company — by gifting health permit-compliant food carts. In partnership with Revolution Carts, they've given away 26 so far, and aim to hit a total of 46 by end of summer.

"When it comes to supporting the communities that inspire our food innovation, we're just getting started," Luis Restrepo, Taco Bell's Vice President, Product Innovation, said in the press release sent to Daily Meal. "The 46 street-legal food cart donation is the first of a long-term commitment we have to these entrepreneurs; more to come in the years ahead."