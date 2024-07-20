Canned Vs Frozen Green Beans: What's The Difference?

The snap of fresh green beans is so satisfying to hear when prepping your meals, as well as the sizzles that arise from the pan when you toss them in with a generous dab of butter and a dash of salt. But not everyone has time to painstakingly trim the ends, and then cut up the vegetables into small pieces. We don't always remember to grab a bunch of fresh green beans at the supermarket, and might kick ourselves when we don't have the perfect veggie side dish for that garlic butter steak and potato skillet dinner.

This is why it pays to have a few cans of green beans in the pantry, or slip a bag of frozen green beans in the freezer. But what are the differences between the two? Which should you have in your home? While they're both certainly the same ingredient, there are some things that might make one better than the other for you.