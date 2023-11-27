The Unexpected Ingredient That Adds Loads Of Flavor To Green Beans

Packed with vitamins, minerals, and even protein, green beans are a phenomenal source of nutrition. Whether tossed in butter, sautéed in olive oil, or eaten straight from the can, this veggie is a versatile ingredient that brings color and flavor to any meal. While there are a variety of ways to improve green beans, incorporating anchovies is a flavor upgrade has yet to gain the recognition it deserves.

It may not have been the kind of ingredient you expected, but anchovies are the ultimate addition to green beans. Imagine cooked green beans as a blank canvas and the flavor of anchovies as strokes of color. In culinary terms, the highly addictive salty and rich disposition of the anchovies melds well with the neutral taste of the green beans.

There are many ways to incorporate anchovies into green beans, and each will result in a slightly different flavor and texture. For instance, the fat source you use to cook the beans, whether that's butter or olive oil, can be infused with the anchovies for a big impact on the final dish. Using other cooking methods or pairing the anchovies and beans with even more flavors yield a versatile range of options.