Burger King's Ghost Pepper Chicken Fries + Whopper Review: Are These Spicy Menu Items Tricks Or Treats?

Burger King's Ghost Pepper Whopper features an unnaturally bright neon orange hamburger bun with a batty amount of black seeds. It looks like a Halloween joke engineered by Dr. Frankenstein and sold on a shelf at Spirit Halloween. And yet, once you look past its appearance, this gimmick becomes a delicious reality.

The bun shares similar DNA to the usual Whopper bun, which means it's soft and spongy, and a perfect pair of pillows to comfort everything within. What's inside is a lot, which ranges from hot to tangy, crunchy to munchy, and adds up to being 100% delicious. The standard Whopper patty here is covered in its wickedly double helping of soft cheeses — one being a gooey but not runny queso, and the other a congealed ghost pepper cheese that looks like Velveeta gone mad. On separate tastings, the queso seemed to be the spicier of the two cheeses. Also in on the fun are some truly crispy strips of bacon and some delightful crunchy jalapeños chips, both of which are in generous supply.

After the first few nibbles, we thought, "Oh, this isn't so hot. These ghost peppers aren't anything to be scared of." But as we neared the end of this Whopper, we learned it has a secret dual purpose. While the ghost pepper had been slowly slinking its way to enliven our taste buds, it had also been working to clear our sinuses. The heat from this item was more intense and had more of a linger that surprised us, yet we wanted more.