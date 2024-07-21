Give Corn On The Cob A Vibrant Bite Using One Iconic Seasoning

Adding Tajín seasoning is all you need to give corn on the cob a bright flavor, but there are ways to take the combination even further with just a few ingredients. To make your corn on the cob elote-style (which is different from esquites), consider adding cotija cheese. While this crumbly Mexican cheese doesn't stay on the cob as well as Tajín seasoning, it's a common inclusion for a reason: It provides texture, saltiness, and flavor to the corn. To help bind cotija to the dish, consider brushing corn with butter, another common corn-on-the-cob addition, which provides both adhesion and richness.

Mayo is another ingredient worth adding when pairing Tajín and corn on the cob. Not only does its thickness help it stay on the corn cob better than many condiments, but it, like butter, can also serve as a binding agent for more crumbly inclusions such as cotija. Furthermore, mayo is incredibly adaptable and can be mixed with spices, citrus, and other flavorful additions to give corn an even more vibrant taste. A step as simple as dunking grilled corn in salt water makes the cob more flavorful. While salt water may seem like a small inclusion, add-ons for corn on the cob don't have to be incredibly elaborate, as Tajín seasoning proves.