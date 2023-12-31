The Flavorful Difference Between Elote And Esquites

Corn is one of the most important staple crops in the world, a massive industry fueling everything from dinner to biofuel. But while the United States produces more corn than any other country in the world, it's not the country that eats the most. That would be Mexico, where corn is believed to have first been domesticated. And although the vegetable is an integral part of Mexican cuisine in general, there's one corn-based dish that is so iconic it's become a force to be reckoned with globally, too: Mexican street corn, also known as elote (which means "corn on the cob" in Spanish).

But elote isn't the only delivery vehicle for street-based corn; there's another very similar dish with a similar-sounding name. Esquites, sometimes referred to as Mexican street corn salad, is a lot like elote in most ways. There are a few potential differences in how they can be prepared, but perhaps the most significant distinction is how they're served. While elote is a handheld food, esquites feature the kernels and are eaten with a spoon or fork. These serving methods also affect what kinds of seasonings can be added to each dish.