Dunk Freshly Grilled Corn In Salt Water For More Flavorful Cobs
Salting corn on the cob can be an interesting experience — especially after it's come off of the grill. The grains of salt inevitably bounce right off of the cob, with very little of it sticking. This is less of a problem with freshly boiled corn that is still wet since the water makes it easier for the salt to stick. But regardless of how you've cooked it, more of the salt tends to end up on the plate than on the actual corn.
There is a solution to this problem, however, and it is ideal for grilled corn. Just borrow a tip from Persian-style grilled corn on the cob and you'll end up with perfectly salted ears. Balal — or corn in Farsi — is dunked in salt water immediately after it is taken off of the grill. Doing so ensures that the salt sticks to the corn, so you won't have to worry about most of it landing on your plate instead of your food. As a result, you'll get delicious savory corn that tastes like it has been salted all the way through. It will be so tasty and juicy that it won't even need butter — or any other seasonings for that matter.
The right salt-to-water ratio
Getting the correct proportions of salt to water is important if you want this tip to work. If the water isn't salty enough, the corn won't be either. "While the corn is still hot, fresh from the grill, dip it in a pitcher of hot, very, very salty water, almost like a brine," chef and food media personality Andy Baraghani told Epicurious while explaining the tip. He recommends a ratio of ½ cup of salt for every 10 cups of water. Additionally, he also advises using Kosher salt for this purpose.
The hot water will not only help the salt dissolve faster but it won't cool down the corn. Plus, you want the salt to be completely absorbed by the water first, just as you'll want the corn to stay piping hot, so it's a good idea to boil the water beforehand. It's a good idea to use tongs to avoid any burns and use a container that will allow you to dip the entire ear of corn, such as a very large bowl.
As for how long to dip the corn in the salt water, recommendations vary. Some say that just a few seconds will do while others like to let it soak for up to five minutes. Baraghani noted that he submerges his grilled corn for between one and three minutes.
Other tips for making Persian-style grilled corn
While the saltwater dip is required for Persian-style grilled corn, that's not all there is to it. The corn cobs are also prepared slightly differently than how many people grill their corn. Instead of leaving the husks on, Persian-style grilled corn is usually husked before it is put over the coals. Also, using coals is preferred over gas grills — but that doesn't mean you can't use either one. You can even grill the corn indoors over a gas burner if you want to. It's just that the coals will do more to give the corn that smoky flavor that is expected.
Another important aspect of preparing corn this way is that it needs to be charred all the way around. This adds to the smoky flavor and, combined with the salt water brine, gives the grilled corn its signature taste. Achieving a uniform char is important, so it's important to stick close by and rotate the cobs often. Of course, you don't have to grill your corn this way for it to benefit from being dunked in salt water, but it's worth trying at least once!