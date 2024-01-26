Dunk Freshly Grilled Corn In Salt Water For More Flavorful Cobs

Salting corn on the cob can be an interesting experience — especially after it's come off of the grill. The grains of salt inevitably bounce right off of the cob, with very little of it sticking. This is less of a problem with freshly boiled corn that is still wet since the water makes it easier for the salt to stick. But regardless of how you've cooked it, more of the salt tends to end up on the plate than on the actual corn.

There is a solution to this problem, however, and it is ideal for grilled corn. Just borrow a tip from Persian-style grilled corn on the cob and you'll end up with perfectly salted ears. Balal — or corn in Farsi — is dunked in salt water immediately after it is taken off of the grill. Doing so ensures that the salt sticks to the corn, so you won't have to worry about most of it landing on your plate instead of your food. As a result, you'll get delicious savory corn that tastes like it has been salted all the way through. It will be so tasty and juicy that it won't even need butter — or any other seasonings for that matter.