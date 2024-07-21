The Crunchy Addition That Takes Your Chicken Salad To New Heights

If there's anything we like more than a delicious meal, it's a delicious meal that's easy to make. Even better? One that uses up any leftovers we might have kicking around in the fridge, and when it comes to guaranteeing we're going to use up that last chicken breast or last bit of leftover rotisserie chicken that we (properly) froze, it's chicken salad to the rescue. A chicken salad sandwich is almost endlessly customizable, and even though the go-to version usually contains mayo, you can even opt for a mayo-free balsamic chopped chicken salad. Another great way to seriously upgrade your chicken salad sandwich is by adding something you may have been planning on serving on the side anyway: barbecue potato chips.

Barbecue and chicken already go hand in hand, and barbecue sauce is a great way to add a smoky upgrade to your favorite chicken salad. Adding a layer or two of potato chips right onto your sandwich brings a delicious crunch that chicken salad can sometimes be lacking.

You can also opt for crumbling the chips right into your chicken salad mix, and there's really no wrong way to do this. The smoky flavor of the barbecue, the saltiness that's always served up with chips, and the incredible crunch? You're not going to go wrong, but we will add that for maximum crunch, reach for those ultra-crunchy kettle or ridged chips that will stand up to your mayo-based salad.