Your Egg Salad Is Begging For Fresh Herbs

Eggs are one of the most versatile foods; there's so much you can do with them. Poaching, scrambling, frying, soft-boiling, hard-boiling, even baking; there's no shortage of options. But one of the most classic egg preparations is egg salad: Hard-boiled eggs, mustard, mayonnaise, some sort of crunchy vegetable like onions or celery — what more do you need?

A lot of things, potentially. Why make a plain old egg salad when you can dial the concept up to 11 with fresh, fragrant herbs? When used judiciously, fresh herbs can open up a whole range of flavors. There are many different herb seasonings you should be using in egg salad, so you're spoiled for choice: Chives, dill, tarragon, basil, or even just parsley are all great options for different reasons. It just comes down to what flavor profile you're targeting.

If you're looking for the herb most commonly associated with egg salad, there's a pretty clear answer: dill. Dill predominates in all sorts of egg salad recipes, and it's easy to see why. Dill's distinctive, vaguely citrus-like yet slightly sweet qualities work well with a variety of dishes, but egg salad in particular as it brightens it up in much the same way as lemon juice (though with a much milder overall flavor). But while many people stop at dill, you have more choices if you're willing to mix it up a bit.