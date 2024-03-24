Why You Should Start Using Mint To Season Your Fish

It may seem odd to think about mint in a savory context, but it used to be more common, as mint jelly used to be served with all sorts of savory dishes. Now, it's time to bring back the mint. There's an important caveat here, though: You certainly don't want to be seasoning your fish with mint and only mint. It's fantastic in blends (as in that fish stew), but just seasoning your fish with mint and nothing else is going to make it taste like an ocean-dwelling candy cane. Most people would agree that this particular flavor combo is, perhaps, less than ideal.

But, when you combine mint with other herbs and spices, you've got some beautiful magic on your hands. It generally pairs well with all the basic spices, such as salt, pepper, and paprika (what doesn't, after all?), so there's no worry there. The floral notes of coriander are also a great counterpoint to mint. Mint's subtle sweetness even goes well with things like garlic or ginger.

As for what fish to use, you're not short on options. Any white fish, such as cod, tilapia, sole, or halibut, will work, but those aren't your only choices. Salmon is a fantastic choice, especially when you use citrus to add some acid, but even something like grouper, tuna, or swordfish would work.