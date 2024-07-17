Subway's Finale For Its Summer Of Footlongs Isn't For The Faint Of Heart
Subway is finishing out their Summer of Footlongs with a splash, and you can get in on the action — literally! After successfully debuting the all-new Footlong Dippers in June, Subway fans will get a once-in-a-lifetime chance to become a Subway Dipper themselves. How? By sliding down the world's first ever Subway Dip 'N Slides, of course. In an email sent to Daily Meal, Subway revealed that three 95-foot long slides will be the mega version of each of the Footlong Dippers: Chicken & Cheese, Double Cheese, and Pepperoni & Cheese.
Subway's Dip N' Slides are making their one (and perhaps only) appearance at Bicentennial Park in Nashville, Tennessee — so if you don't live in driving distance, you may want to pack your bags and book your flights. The Dip N' Slides will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, so mark your calendars. If you dare to try one of the Dip N' Slides, you'll plunge down a 37-foot drop, fly through a 22-foot lavash-style inflated flatbread tunnel, and slide into a saucy finish. You'll splash into colored water with a sauce-like consistency designed to pad your exit and mimic some of Subway's iconic sauces — which you can now get at the grocery store.
Dip N' Slides full list of festivities
For those looking to stay dry, there will be plenty of other festivities celebrating the Summer of Footlongs on July 27. The Dip N' Slides will be surrounded by tasting areas where you can try free Dippers alongside the signature sauces — with three flavors of Dippers and 11 signature sauces, you could taste all of the 33 possible combinations at the event. There will also be lawn games and live music at the Dorito DJ booth where attendees can also try a bag of the new Doritos Sweet & Tangy BBQ chips.
The Summer of Footlongs has dropped some notable new products, and pending the success of the Dip N' Slide, the Footlong Dippers may join the top menu changes in Subway history. The brand hopes to encourage customers to find their signature combination by sending them on a wild ride that brings new meaning to the phrase "you are what you eat." The Dip N' Slide event will certainly be Subway's biggest in the Summer of Footlongs, all thanks to the popularity of the Footlong Dippers. We reviewed the Subway Footlong Dippers and dubbed them the perfect snack everyone should try, so fans won't want to miss out on the chance to slide into this slippery celebration.