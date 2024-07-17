Subway's Finale For Its Summer Of Footlongs Isn't For The Faint Of Heart

Subway is finishing out their Summer of Footlongs with a splash, and you can get in on the action — literally! After successfully debuting the all-new Footlong Dippers in June, Subway fans will get a once-in-a-lifetime chance to become a Subway Dipper themselves. How? By sliding down the world's first ever Subway Dip 'N Slides, of course. In an email sent to Daily Meal, Subway revealed that three 95-foot long slides will be the mega version of each of the Footlong Dippers: Chicken & Cheese, Double Cheese, and Pepperoni & Cheese.

Subway's Dip N' Slides are making their one (and perhaps only) appearance at Bicentennial Park in Nashville, Tennessee — so if you don't live in driving distance, you may want to pack your bags and book your flights. The Dip N' Slides will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, so mark your calendars. If you dare to try one of the Dip N' Slides, you'll plunge down a 37-foot drop, fly through a 22-foot lavash-style inflated flatbread tunnel, and slide into a saucy finish. You'll splash into colored water with a sauce-like consistency designed to pad your exit and mimic some of Subway's iconic sauces — which you can now get at the grocery store.