The Mistake To Avoid When Adding Spices To That Boxed Cake Mix

When you have a craving for something sweet, boxed mix is the perfect alternative to making a cake from scratch. While convenient and perfectly tasty, boxed cake mixes can typically use some sprucing up, and incorporating select spices is the perfect way to do so. Just be sure to add spices carefully to avoid a baking mishap. An over-spiced cake can have an aggressive flavor, so add spices in very small amounts to avoid overdoing it. For example, you may want to start out with just half of a teaspoon, especially when incorporating a particularly potent spice.

After adding, give the batter a whiff before incorporating more of the seasoning into the mix. While it might seem like sampling your raw cake mix is the best way to determine whether more spice is needed, keep in mind that the CDC cautions against it. Both raw eggs and flour carry a possible food poisoning risk, and there are quite a few unpleasant facts about foodborne illness to consider in this case.