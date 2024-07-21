The Mistake To Avoid When Adding Spices To That Boxed Cake Mix
When you have a craving for something sweet, boxed mix is the perfect alternative to making a cake from scratch. While convenient and perfectly tasty, boxed cake mixes can typically use some sprucing up, and incorporating select spices is the perfect way to do so. Just be sure to add spices carefully to avoid a baking mishap. An over-spiced cake can have an aggressive flavor, so add spices in very small amounts to avoid overdoing it. For example, you may want to start out with just half of a teaspoon, especially when incorporating a particularly potent spice.
After adding, give the batter a whiff before incorporating more of the seasoning into the mix. While it might seem like sampling your raw cake mix is the best way to determine whether more spice is needed, keep in mind that the CDC cautions against it. Both raw eggs and flour carry a possible food poisoning risk, and there are quite a few unpleasant facts about foodborne illness to consider in this case.
Pairing spices with different flavors of cake mix
Technique matters when adding spices to boxed cake mix, but so do the types of spices you use. With so many choices, it's worth carefully considering which spices will pair best with your flavor of cake. When it comes to chocolate mixes and their decadent, rich flavors, clove and cinnamon powders can have a flavorful effect (we've already ranked of eight store-bought chocolate cake mixes to help you secure the top selection). Powdered ginger is another wise choice but be extra careful when adding this potent spice, as too much can ruin the balance of flavor.
When it comes to vanilla cake, certain additions can create a more impactful taste profile. If you want to boost the vanilla flavor itself, pour in a small amount of vanilla extract into the batter. Orange extract is another good option if you want the cake to be tinged with light, citrusy notes. Speaking of citrus, lemon cake pairs beautifully with thyme, which is an herb that offers a subtle minty bite, as well as citrus underpinnings.
Other ways to boost the flavor (and appearance) of your cake
A thoughtful spice selection can majorly improve just about any boxed cake brand, but it's not the only amendment you can make. Incorporating condensed milk into a cake mix creates a moist texture and enhances the sweetness a bit for a better finished product. If you want to amplify moisture without altering the texture, sour cream is a suitable alternative to condensed milk, as a small amount won't have much of an impact on the flavor.
When a boxed cake brand calls for oil, consider swapping it out for melted butter. Butter has a deeper, richer flavor than oil, so using it will really elevate the taste. You can also experiment with different fillings, such as lemon curd or a fruit-based jam. This can be placed between cake layers to boost the flavor while also improving the cake's visual appeal. By adding spices and other ingredients, you'll never be faced with a ho-hum boxed cake again — just remember to go slow and use your nose when adding those spices.