Condensed Milk Is The Key To Totally Upgrading Your Boxed Cake Mix

Avid home bakers who love to save time and energy probably know how to make boxed cake mix taste homemade. While there is nothing wrong with following standard instructions and adding the usual water, oil, and egg to the included blend of premixed ingredients, there are many ways to take a standard yellow or chocolate cake mix from subpar to seemingly homemade satisfaction with a few simple ingredient swaps. Buttermilk, sour cream, and even coffee have been recommended to replace flavorless water and oil, but what about using an ingredient that can also add a bit of sweetness to your resulting confection?

Condensed milk is just the right ingredient to add moisture and a hint of developed sweetness to your next boxed cake. This non-refrigerated dairy product is made from concentrated milk that has been sweetened. The result is a sticky, thick liquid that can be added to several different foods to render additional richness or a softer complimentary texture to your most favored baked goods. Sweetened condensed milk can be added directly to your cake mix in moderation or used as a delicious frosting alternative. Before we look at any potential downsides to using this convenient product, let's dive into all the creative ways condensed milk can be used to elevate your next boxed cake.