We Baked, Tasted, And Ranked 8 Store-Bought Chocolate Cake Mixes
When thinking of desserts that are both classic and indulgent, chocolate cake comes to mind for many. As a pastry chef, I always prefer to make cakes from scratch. However, I fully understand and appreciate the convenience of boxed cake mixes. With just a few ingredients, you can have a cake or cupcakes ready to bake in no time. With so many brands in the market, it can be hard to determine which is actually the best. To help you choose the absolute finest, I decided to test eight different chocolate cake mixes and compare their quality. When doing so, I precisely followed the package directions for each product and used the same size scoop for every cupcake.
As I wanted to conduct a precise cake taste test, I decided not to frost them. I was determined to identify the best cake based on its texture and flavor without the frosting's influence. And I figured that if a cake tastes great when it's plain, adding something like American buttercream frosting will only enhance its flavor. I determined this ranking based mainly on flavor and texture while keeping their appearance in mind, too. However, you can refer to the methodology at the bottom for a more detailed explanation of my procedure. Having all the cakes side-by-side made it easy to determine which one was the clear winner. Let's take a look at the results!
8. Great Value deluxe moist devil's food cake
It's safe to say that this cake mix was a letdown. I will start by acknowledging that although Walmart's Great Value devil's food cake mix was the cheapest contender (at just $1.00), I had hoped it would still taste fantastic and compete with the other mixes. But unfortunately, that was not the case. The lack of the rich chocolate flavor that devil's food cakes are known for was nowhere to be found. I felt like I was waiting for it to hit me, and once it finally came, it was underwhelming and very artificial tasting.
The cake had a dry mouthfeel, too, although it had a soft texture to the touch. So, it was almost as if its appearance was misleading. It did have a nice uniform bake, as it rose evenly, but that alone wasn't enough to rescue it. This experience reinforced my belief that spending an extra dollar or two for a higher-quality product is wise. If it's your only option, or if you want to save some money, it can work. But if you have the ability to choose another product, I certainly would.
7. Miss Jones Baking Co. Chocolate Cake
Who would have thought that the most expensive and the cheapest cake mixes would be placed right next to each other on the list? I certainly didn't (by the way, this mix was $6.59). I had never tried Miss Jones cake mix before this taste test. It's marketed as organic and non-GMO verified, so the average person would assume that its quality would be superior. The company also claims that the mix is vegan-friendly, but the instructions suggest eggs, butter, and milk, which can be a bit confusing for customers since it doesn't have alternate instructions for vegans. However, aside from its packaging, I was most concerned about its flavor and texture.
Unfortunately, when I sliced into the cupcake, it immediately began to crumble. Just lifting it from one place to another left a trail of crumbs on my counter, which was the first red flag. It was evident that it lacked moisture, and once I tried it, that suspicion was confirmed. Although it appeared to have a uniform rise and a lovely dark color, its flavor wasn't that great. There was something about it that just seemed off. Maybe it was lacking the necessary sweetness to accompany the chocolate. Nevertheless, I still place it above the Great Value brand since the chocolate flavor didn't taste as artificial.
6. Pillsbury Moist Supreme Chocolate Cake
Placing Pillsbury at the back half of the list is somewhat painful, considering it's a famous baking brand, and I expected it to be better. However, there's no other way to put it than it was simply lackluster. When I was mixing the batter, it looked smooth but had a super elastic feel, which was odd because I certainly didn't overmix it. I made sure to follow the directions to a tee. After baking, its color was much lighter than other mixes, which wouldn't have bothered me if it still tasted rich and flavorful, but that wasn't the case. Instead, the flavor was very mild for a chocolate cake. I understand it's not necessarily a devil's food cake, but still, it needed more of a chocolate kick.
When it was first baked, it was certainly soft and had a springy texture, but as it cooled down, it became drier. So, if you plan to eat it while it's warm and straight out of the oven, it's a great option. However, if you want to make cupcakes or a layered cake that you'll serve later that day or even the next day, I'm afraid that it just doesn't have enough moisture to hold up. I will note that although it wasn't super moist, it still seemed to have more structure than the Miss Jones mix, which is why it's placed in this position; it was also cheaper, at $2.79.
5. Betty Crocker Super Moist Chocolate Fudge Cake
Betty Crocker's chocolate fudge cake mix ($1.68) falls in the middle ground. There is nothing wrong with it per se, but nothing spectacular about it either. While making the batter, I noticed it felt slightly stringy, like the Pillsbury mix. So, I was nervous it would turn out dense. It ended up just a smidge overly cakey and dry, but it wasn't so horrible that I wouldn't eat it again. Remember, though, this is supposed to be a "chocolate fudge" cake, and it didn't necessarily follow through on that promise.
If you make it, you can always add ingredients to take your chocolate cake to the next level. For instance, add a couple of spoonfuls of sour cream, and the lack of moisture will be solved. But again, I'm ranking these based on their quality after following the exact directions without any modifications, so make of that what you will.
In terms of taste, it was definitely more flavorful than Pillsbury and the other previous mentions. However, it wasn't as much as it could be. The chocolate notes came on slowly rather than immediately, and they didn't seem to have much depth. It did rise nicely, though; the cupcakes all had pretty, uniform domes that gave them height.
4. Bob's Red Mill Decadent Chocolate Cake
Bob's Red Mill was on the higher end of the price range ($4.49), and the package advertises that it is made with "simple ingredients" and "pantry staples," so one can expect an authentic chocolate taste, similar to a homemade cake. When I poured the mix into the bowl, it had tons of visible sugar granules, so I wondered if they would dissolve or if the cupcakes would be grainy. Fortunately, it did indeed smooth out beautifully once I thoroughly mixed the batter.
I baked the mix, allowed it to cool, and discovered that in terms of taste, I was right: When sinking my teeth into the cupcakes, they had an intense chocolaty flavor right off the bat. Yet, the cake's consistency was denser than what you would typically expect from a chocolate cake, which places it somewhere in the middle. However, its moistness saves it from being too dry and unpalatable. If it had been dry, this mix would have been in a worse position. But between the balance of fudginess and richness, its advantages and disadvantages are fairly balanced, making it slightly higher than average.
3. Dolly Parton's Duncan Hines Favorite Chocolate Cake
This product is one of several Dolly Parton's Duncan Hines baking mixes. When looking at the box, the first thing I noticed was that it required more measuring than other mixes since it calls for both melted butter and vegetable oil. It also uses more eggs. This might be off-putting for people who want to measure the least amount of ingredients possible when making a boxed mix. In reality, though, it only added an extra minute or so to the prep time. And after tasting the cake, it's clear that these ingredients add to its richness.
The final product had a lovely flavor that was bold and somewhat bittersweet. It had a classic cakey texture, but not so much that it felt dry. It also had a noticeably darker color than the other cakes, and when you slice into it, you can see the spongy texture of the crumb. Overall, I was quite impressed with the cake. Its texture wasn't perfect, and I wished it was a tad sweeter. But I can confidently say I would make this cake again, especially for only $2.98.
2. 365 by Whole Foods Market Classic Chocolate Cake
After trying Walmart's Great Value cake mix, I was hesitant to try another grocery store brand product. I wasn't sure if Whole Foods Market chocolate cake ($3.49) would come close to famous mixes like Betty Crocker, Duncan Hines, and Pillsbury. Well, I was pleasantly surprised, to say the least. After baking the cupcakes, I did grow concerned, just for a brief moment. Their appearance could have been better. Some of the cupcakes baked unevenly, even though I used a scoop and made sure to level out the batter before baking it. They also didn't rise as much as other mixes.
However, once I took a bite of the cake, all of my prior judgments melted away because its flavor was so incredible. It tasted super chocolatey, decadent, and sweet. If someone had given me a slice of this cake, I might have even believed they made it from scratch. Also, the texture was to die for. Even though it appeared not to rise as much as other mixes, it wasn't dense in the slightest. It had a moist, soft crumb that was simultaneously fluffy and fudgy. Ultimately, the only thing that set this cake mix back was its appearance.
1. Duncan Hines Perfectly Moist Devil's Food Cake
I entered this taste test knowing that Duncan Hines has a loyal following. However, since I typically make cakes from scratch, I couldn't remember the last time I worked with this brand, so I was eager to give it a go. Unlike other options, it doesn't require milk or melted butter, just the typical water, eggs, and vegetable oil. It required the same amount of these ingredients as the Walmart and Pillsbury brands, which is quite interesting in retrospect since those mixes ranked much worse. It also gave ingredient substitution ideas on the side of the box for people who want healthier alternatives to vegetable oil.
When I mixed the batter, it was thicker than other mixes but also incredibly smooth and creamy. When it came time to try the baked cake, boy, was I blown away! This product was a chocolate lover's dream — rich, indulgent, and deeply satisfying. The texture was soft, moist, and fluffy. It wasn't too dense or too crumbly. Aside from its incredible sponginess and chocolaty taste, its appearance was the best, too. Once baked, the cupcakes rose much higher than other brands and had an even bake. And to top it all off, it's an affordable option since it was an incredible price at $1.38. After trying this cake mix, I can see why so many people are devoted to Duncan Hines. It certainly stole my heart, too.
Methodology
When selecting which cake mixes to use for this ranking, I chose the products based on popularity and availability. I didn't want to use mixes that would be hard to find, but rrrather something that home bakers can pick up while on their weekly grocery store run or order on Amazon. I paid attention to three key factors for my cake ranking: taste, texture, and appearance. With my professional baking experience, I consider these qualities crucial, particularly regarding chocolate cake. The level of richness and whether it tastes artificial or too bittersweet plays a significant role in the cake's overall quality.
Regarding texture, it covers both moisture content and overall mouthfeel. Was it moist, springy, crumbly, or too dense? These characteristics matter just as much as the flavor. The appearance also impacted the ranking placements, just not as heavily. But we can all agree that if you're making a cake for a party, you want it to rise evenly and have a nice presentation. After all, we do eat with our eyes first, so it's not something to overlook.