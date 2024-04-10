We Baked, Tasted, And Ranked 8 Store-Bought Chocolate Cake Mixes

When thinking of desserts that are both classic and indulgent, chocolate cake comes to mind for many. As a pastry chef, I always prefer to make cakes from scratch. However, I fully understand and appreciate the convenience of boxed cake mixes. With just a few ingredients, you can have a cake or cupcakes ready to bake in no time. With so many brands in the market, it can be hard to determine which is actually the best. To help you choose the absolute finest, I decided to test eight different chocolate cake mixes and compare their quality. When doing so, I precisely followed the package directions for each product and used the same size scoop for every cupcake.

As I wanted to conduct a precise cake taste test, I decided not to frost them. I was determined to identify the best cake based on its texture and flavor without the frosting's influence. And I figured that if a cake tastes great when it's plain, adding something like American buttercream frosting will only enhance its flavor. I determined this ranking based mainly on flavor and texture while keeping their appearance in mind, too. However, you can refer to the methodology at the bottom for a more detailed explanation of my procedure. Having all the cakes side-by-side made it easy to determine which one was the clear winner. Let's take a look at the results!