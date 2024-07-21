This Wendy's Dessert May Be Their Best Menu Item

Wendy's may be best known for its burgers and fries, such as the whopping Baconator designed with meat lovers in mind, but its desserts shouldn't be forgotten either. There's the classic Frosty for those who love frozen sweets, but if you want something warm and cozy, there's also the less well-known Cinnabon pull apart.

This sweet treat actually debuted as a breakfast menu item, although you can enjoy it any time of day. It's the result of a partnership between Cinnabon, a popular baked goods chain known for its cinnamon rolls, and Wendy's that first launched in the United States in February 2024. If you haven't already tried this menu item, you might want to, as it may just be the best thing you can order at the chain. Daily Meal reviewed the Cinnabon Pull-Apart and can confirm that it really is worth picking up. It has the perfect combination of flavors while giving you a soft texture that's a joy to bite into.