Wendy's Cinnabon Pull-Apart Review: This New Fast Food Breakfast Item Is CinnaYum
Almost four years ago, Wendy's began offering a full breakfast menu, enticing customers to add a meal at Wendy's to their daily morning plans. In the following years, the breakfast menu has certainly served up its share of winners, with French Toast Sticks and Seasoned Breakfast Potatoes being particularly scrumptious. Now, Wendy's is hoping to keep the AM magic going by partnering with Cinnabon to sweeten up its breakfast menu with a hot new item — the Cinnabon Pull-Apart.
In a press release for PR Newswire, Dave Mikita, President of International and Retail Channels at GoTo Foods LLC (f/k/a Focus Brands LLC) said, "This latest innovation is the newest way we are delivering on our commitment to bringing our fans the delicious, bakery-inspired flavors that they crave." He added, "Guests are going to love this new offering and having even more access to Cinnabon."
Cinnabon has never been shy to collaborate outside its own stores, bringing sweet treats to places like Subway, Taco Bell, Carvel, Applebee's, and TGI Fridays. Does this newest partnership with Wendy's offer a reason to jump out of bed in the morning, or should you not even bother to set the alarm? I headed on over to my nearest Wendy's to find out. This Cinnabon Pull-Apart chew and review is based on taste, texture, uniqueness, and overall lovability.
What does Wendy's Cinnabon Pull-Aparts taste like?
Once I popped off the lid, the steamy dessert immediately welcomed me with a sense of warmness and comfort. It was basically begging to be pulled apart as soon as humanly possible.
By name, it would seem that this Cinnabon is to be pulled apart by fingers, but I quickly realized I'd be making a giant sticky mess if that's how I proceeded. I'm glad I had the foresight to ask for a fork to help dive in, especially since the bun parts below the surface retain the cooking prep's heat very well. The top glaze looked more like a cheesy Gruyère blanket covering French onion soup than cream cheese frosting, which only made it more appealing to my eye, and more watering to my mouth. If you decide to try a Cinnabon Pull-Apart of your own, don't wait too long to eat it, as the icing may start melding in with the dough, keeping you from truly enjoying its sugary deliciousness. This fantastic frosting has a very mild, but notable lemon curd flavoring to it. This added zest only increases the yum factor.
The Cinnabon dough's top exterior looks a bit hardened, but the whole thing has a super soft underbelly that will be sure to satisfy anyone's actual belly, especially since it's slathered in a cinnamon-like butter. The only real drawback is that once you get past the top third of this little beauty there's not much more icing to be found on the way down.
Wendy's Cinnabon Pull-Aparts nutritional information
The Cinnabon Pull-Apart breading is partially made up of enriched flour, margarine, sugar, salt, a molasses-based syrup, eggs, dark brown sugar, brown sugar, cocoa powder, cinnamon, and natural and artificial cinnamon flavors. The cream cheese frosting's ingredients include sugar, cream cheese, margarine, artificial flavor, and natural flavor. The Pull-Aparts contain the allergens wheat, soy, milk, and eggs.
A single serving is a cup of the Cinnabon Pull-Apart. It contains 550 calories, 26 grams of total fat, 11 grams of saturated fat, 35 milligrams of cholesterol, 440 milligrams of sodium, 8 grams of protein, 70 grams of carbohydrates (with 30 of those grams being sugar), and 3 grams of fiber.
How to buy Wendy's Cinnabon Pull-Aparts
The Cinnabon Pull-Aparts are now available at participating nationwide Wendy's locations; participating Canada locations will have to wait until March 18. This is a permanent addition to the breakfast menu. The Cinnabon Pull-Aparts are only available during breakfast hours, which for most locations start at 6:30 a.m. and go until 10:30 a.m. on weekends. Check your local Wendy's for complete breakfast hours, price, and availability. The one I purchased in New York City cost $3.69, plus tax. On Leap Day, February 29, Wendy's will be offering a free Cinnabon Pull-Apart to customers.
Like all Wendy's items, they can be ordered in-store either at the counter or through a kiosk. They can also be ordered in advance using the Wendy's app or at Wendys.com. Delivery is also an option, where available, although costs may be higher.
The Cinnabon Pull-Aparts are listed under the breakfast "Sides and More" line. The only additional option available is to add an extra round of Cream Cheese Frosting on top of the Pull-Apart for a dollar extra. The treat is also available to order as a side for any breakfast sandwich combo.
The final verdict
When your breakfast combo side choices at Wendy's are home-style potatoes, apple bites, an oatmeal bar, a honey butter biscuit, or Cinnabon Pull-Aparts, which one do you think is going to win out on name alone? While the Pull-Aparts may be one of the more expensive side items, and cost almost twice as much as bars and cookies found in the bakery section, they're still a relative bargain at under $4. If you went to a regular Cinnabon location and ordered a classic roll, which is way more food than most people need, the price would be north of $6. The Pull-Aparts are the perfect size for a solo munch down, or even a breakfast dessert to share with someone to bring you closer together. While extra icing costs an additional dollar, I think it's worth going the extra mile here to ensure there's plenty of dressing for the entire mound of dough.
Now there's almost no reason to go to a Cinnabon in the morning when Wendy's has savory breakfast options down pat, plus a sweet treat to match from the same company. If only the Cinnabon Pull-Aparts were available beyond breakfast hours. The Frosty may start getting a frosty reception from diners who may start to lean towards ordering one of these doughy, sugary treats instead.