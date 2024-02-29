Wendy's Cinnabon Pull-Apart Review: This New Fast Food Breakfast Item Is CinnaYum

Almost four years ago, Wendy's began offering a full breakfast menu, enticing customers to add a meal at Wendy's to their daily morning plans. In the following years, the breakfast menu has certainly served up its share of winners, with French Toast Sticks and Seasoned Breakfast Potatoes being particularly scrumptious. Now, Wendy's is hoping to keep the AM magic going by partnering with Cinnabon to sweeten up its breakfast menu with a hot new item — the Cinnabon Pull-Apart.

In a press release for PR Newswire, Dave Mikita, President of International and Retail Channels at GoTo Foods LLC (f/k/a Focus Brands LLC) said, "This latest innovation is the newest way we are delivering on our commitment to bringing our fans the delicious, bakery-inspired flavors that they crave." He added, "Guests are going to love this new offering and having even more access to Cinnabon."

Cinnabon has never been shy to collaborate outside its own stores, bringing sweet treats to places like Subway, Taco Bell, Carvel, Applebee's, and TGI Fridays. Does this newest partnership with Wendy's offer a reason to jump out of bed in the morning, or should you not even bother to set the alarm? I headed on over to my nearest Wendy's to find out. This Cinnabon Pull-Apart chew and review is based on taste, texture, uniqueness, and overall lovability.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.