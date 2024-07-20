The Main Difference Between Korean And Hawaiian Shaved Ice

When it's blisteringly hot outside, it can feel like the sun is sapping you dry. Drinking cold water is arguably the best way to stay cool and keep hydrated, but that can be boring. Instead, get your hydration the fun way by enjoying a delicious shaved ice treat.

Shaved ice comes in many forms worldwide, with two popular versions coming from Hawaii and South Korea. You're probably familiar with Hawaiian shave ice (there's no "d" when talking about this specific treat). Shave ice and snow cones, which use crushed ice, are among the most popular versions enjoyed in the United States. They're typically covered in colorful, fruity, sugar-loaded syrups with fun names such as tiger's blood and Bahama Mama.

The main difference between Hawaiian shave ice and Korean shaved ice — or bingsu — is that bingsu's ice is flavored before it's shaved. It's usually a mix of water, milk, and condensed milk, with flavorings such as matcha and chocolate sometimes added. This gives every bite a creamy, ice cream-like texture and flavor. Bingsu is then loaded up with delicious toppings such as boba, sweet red beans, and more condensed milk.