What Is Tiger's Blood Syrup And How Is It Used?

The name seem a little off-putting, and the intense red color jarring, but it's hard to deny the deliciousness of tiger's blood syrup. Known variously as tiger's blood, tiger blood, and tigers blood, this tropical, fruity flavoring comes in many forms and varieties, and is most often used to make fluffy, fruity shaved ice (or shave ice, without the d, as it's known in Hawai'i) and in snow cones.

The vague and poetic name of this flavoring invites experimentation, but the base recipe consists of watermelon and strawberry with a subtle addition of coconut. No one really knows how this bright and bouncy combination of fruit flavors took on such a heavy metal moniker, but since the 1980s this summery concoction has been one of the more popular flavors for snow cones and shaved ice around, so clearly the odd name doesn't drive people away.

Curious to learn more about this sweet summertime treat with the strangely sanguine name? Read on to dig deeper into the world of tiger's blood syrup.