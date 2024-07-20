What You Should Always Consider Before Adding Salt To A Recipe

There may not be a single cooking ingredient on the face of the planet more universal than salt. Very few foods can't be improved by the addition of at least a little bit of nature's greatest flavor enhancer, and it's the base component of nearly every good spice blend. A life without salt is a pretty bland one.

But there's an easy mistake to make when you're working from a recipe: adding too much salt without accounting for the dish's other existing ingredients. Salt is naturally present in many, many foods, and recipes are often balanced around this fact. Sometimes, when a recipe seems to call for less salt than you think you need, the end result is still going to be plenty salty because of what other ingredients are bringing to the table. In particular, look for things like olives, anchovies, parmesan, bacon, pickles, or even miso — all of them naturally add salt to a dish, so you have to be careful before piling additional salt on top of that.